Sonoma Raceway fixes Turn 11 just months after track was resurfaced

Sonoma Raceway is back on track after repairs had to be made to a track that had only just seen its first resurfacing job in 23 years.

The Petaluma-area NASCAR host, which stages its premier national event in June, fixed the problem April 4, after discovering that two asphalt layers failed to adhere at Turn 11, Speedway Motorsports Senior Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift said. The Concord, N.C.-based company owns Sonoma Raceway.

The bend in the 2.5-mile racecourse is the location of the raceway’s two-year-old hospitality center where floor-to-ceiling glass doors offer a unique glimpse of the action.

Bay Cities Paving & Grading, a Concord excavation company, began work in December and finished Feb. 23, according to the raceway website. It arrived back at the track the day after learning the asphalt had crumbled in spots.,

“When we heard of the failure, we went right out there,” Operations Manager Eric Barker said.

The company brought out 600 tons of an asphalt mix and monitored test runs on site and with live online videos. By comparison, the original $1 million project called for 10,000 tons of paving material.

Barker said he’s not completely certain what caused the track deterioration, but he had a hunch the breakdown may have involved the weather and the terrain. This past wet winter season packed a punch to the region, with abundant rainstorms. Plus, the low-lying nature of the area may have caused water to collect.

“The subsurface water shows there’s not a lot of drainage there,” he said.

It’s still unclear whether the mix played any role in the crumbling of the track, according to Swift and Barker.

The weekend of April 6, an excavation crew was placed on standby during the Fanatec GT World Challenge races. GT is a term Italian racing pioneer Enzo Ferrari coined that stands for “grand tourer.”

“We did not have to cancel any races, the issue was resolved in 48 hours, and we had a full race weekend Saturday and Sunday,” Sonoma Raceway spokeswoman Brandy Falconer said, adding that “no revenue” was lost as a result of the issue.

Flying Lizard Motorsports driver, Andy Lee, said he noticed a huge difference in the track when he raced the following weekend.

“Before, I kind of noticed water puddles come up through the pavement, then a few big chunks. But you try to go around any water (anyway), and I got through it. I never saw any danger. I just think it got to a point at Turn 11 that it was just going to become an issue. It’s just unfortunate since it was just paved,” the 41-year-old race car driver from Phoenix said. “It’s pretty impressive what they did. I applaud their efforts.”

Lee, who has logged 20 years racing, has competed at Sonoma at least 20 times, he cited.

“I love that track. I was so excited when they repaved it. I’ve had wins there,” the Aston Martin driver said.

