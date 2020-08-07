Community Philanthropy Awards: Terra Firma Global Partners

Spirit to help comes from gratitude for Sonoma County real estate firm Terra Firma Global Partners

Terra Firma Global Partners is a company built on relationships. Further, the principals believe there is no relationship more important than the relationship they have with the community. As a locally and independently owned company, they pride themselves on making significant contributions to the communities they serve.

The firm only invites select professionals to join the company, and one of the top criteria used is the level of commitment an individual demonstrates to the community through philanthropy and volunteerism. Each one of their associates also contributes a portion of their commission from each closed transaction to their TFGP Community Fund. The associates vote quarterly on which local non-profit receives the funds. As a whole, the company donated more than $25,000 and volunteered over 4,000 hours in 2019.

Such volunteer efforts include preparing and serving meals to the underprivileged community in Napa at The Table and a full day with Habitat for Humanity in helping to construct the Wildfire Cottages on the Medtronic Campus.

CEO and President Bill Facendini says their spirit of helping others comes from a place of gratitude. He adds that there aren't that many opportunities for someone to wake up in the morning and have so much gratitude for the beauty that the North Bay offers. And he thinks that's why his employees are so intent on giving back as well.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight?

1. At the close of each and every transaction, our associates donate a portion of their commission to our Community Fund. Quarterly, we decide as a group which local non-profit will receive the funds.

2. Our Napa office volunteers at The Table in Napa every year, preparing and serving meals to the underprivileged community in Napa.

In addition, this year our associate James Hall stepped up to take on a leadership role within the organization itself, volunteering weekly to help with the meal planning.

3. Associates from our Sonoma County contributed a full day of manual labor with Habitat for Humanity in helping to construct the Wildfire Cottages on the Medtronic Campus. We poured cement, pounded nails, shoveled mulch, and moved irrigation lines!

What ways does your organization help support the idea of helping others?

We are an invite-only firm and part of the selection process for hiring new associates is asking them about their volunteer work and participation in the community. We only hire associates who have demonstrated a commitment to their community through their volunteer work.

Our marketing director is constantly organizing group volunteer efforts.

Our community fund. Each associate contributes a portion of their commission from every transaction.

What inspires you, your employees or both about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

Bill Facendini: I was born and raised in Sebastopol. I've traveled a lot personally and for business, and I've never found a place I liked better than the North Bay. There aren't that many opportunities for someone to wake up in the morning and have so much gratitude for the beauty that surrounds us, for the people, for the diversity of our communities. And I think that's why our folks are so intent on giving back as well.

It's a beautiful place to live. Our spirit of helping others comes from a place of gratitude.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into your personal life?

Being Community Service-oriented at work provides the momentum we need to be willing to say "YES" to volunteer opportunitues more

often. It also inspires you to show your appreciation for those who do volunteer around you. Whether it be parents helping in the

classroom or coaching a sport, every little bit helps. Many hands make for light work!

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Gratitude is why we give back.