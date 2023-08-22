Sprouts-anchored Vacaville shopping center sells for $29 million

A Southern California retail real estate investor beat out multiple bids to purchase a 112,250-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Vacaville for $29.2 million.

Affiliates of El Segundo-based DPI Retail acquired the Power Plaza center on Aug. 2, according to public records and agents for the seller, entities managed by ProEquity Asset Management. DPI also owns Expressway Marketplace in Rohnert Park and San Marin Plaza in Novato, according to its website.

The Vacaville center is located at 1001–1071 Helen Power Drive at the intersection with Nut Tree Parkway. It’s in the city’s retail corridor along Interstate 80 that includes Vacaville Premium Outlets and the Costco Wholesale store.

The anchor tenant for Power Plaza is Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store. The center is 96% leased to tenants such as RH (Restoration Hardware) and Williams-Sonoma outlet stores. New tenants are Pacific Dental Services, The Good Feet Store and Banfield Pet Hospital. The weighted-average lease term, a key real estate industry metric, is 6.5 years.

The vehicle count along that section of the interstate is over 175,000 daily, according to the listing agents, Eric Kathrein, Tim Kuruzar and Warren McClean of JLL Capital Markets. Demographics within a 15-minute drive are a population of 177,440, household income of $106,888 and spending power of over $6.2 billion, they said.

The buyers were Power Wardlow LLC and Power Hillside LLC. The sellers were Power Plaza JV LLC and ProEquity Trademark Investors LLC, according to public records.

