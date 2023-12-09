Star Staffing president and co-owner Nicole Smartt to depart company

Nicole Smartt, president and co-owner of Star Staffing and long a stalwart in the North Bay’s business community, will depart the Petaluma-based human resources firm mid-month, according to a Dec. 8 company news release.

Smartt joined Star Staffing as a receptionist in 2009 and became an owner a year later. Over the course of the next 14 years, she played an integral role in growing Star from a startup to a mature and growth-oriented HR company, the release stated.

Smartt has been instrumental in generating much of the company's revenue, which has grown from $7 million to $36 million without the aid of a sales team, according to the release.

In a Friday call, Smartt declined to say if she will remain an owner of Star Staffing or take a buyout after she departs Dec. 15.

She also said her next chapter is still unfolding.

“I will definitely keep everybody apprised when it's more finalized,” she said. “It's bittersweet. I'm super excited to turn the page and start a new chapter, but I'm also so sad to not get to work with the team.”

Smartt said when she looks back, she reflects on how much Star Staffing has grown.

“Star was very unknown in 2009 and, collectively, we worked really, really hard to make it a standout organization,” Smartt said. “And I think that's what I'll be most proud of, is really helping this company build this kind of media brand in the community and be able to grow into so many different regions now.”

Under Smartt's co-leadership with CEO Lisa Lichty, Star has expanded its management teams and opened additional offices in Solano, Sacramento, Alameda, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, according to the release. Star has existing offices in Santa Rosa and Napa.

“It has been a true pleasure to have Nicole as a partner for the last 14 years,” Lichty stated in the news release. “She has created so much strength in processes that we will continue with. Nicole has been an inspirational leader, mentor and a great friend to all of us. While we are saddened by her departure, we will make her proud in carrying on her legacy at Star.”

Smartt is also an author. Her first book, “From Receptionist to Boss: Real-Life Advice for Getting Ahead at Work,” was published by Advantage Media in 2016. That same year, she began writing her monthly “Smartt Principles” column for the North Bay Business Journal, and said she intends to keep doing so.

“That's a great way for people to continue to follow me … because a lot of people have asked, ‘Where are you going? What are you doing?’” she said. “And I think (the column is) a great way to say, ‘Hey, I am going to continue to write for the North Bay Business Journal, and still be an active member in the community. You will see me at events. … I'm not going anywhere. I just won't be under Star Staffing any longer.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.