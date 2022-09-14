Starbucks is spending an extra $450 million to revamp its North American cafes

Starbucks is investing an additional $450 million to revamp its stores in North America with better equipment - a move to appease the chain's baristas, who have been unionizing across the U.S.

Starbucks is planning to add 2,000 new locations in the U.S. by 2025, the Seattle-based chain said during its annual investor meeting on Tuesday. That includes more pickup, drive-thru-only and delivery-only restaurants to better serve diners on the go, the company said. Customers can also expect an enhanced mobile app that makes it easier to order and anticipate when that order will be ready.

Earlier this year, interim Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz pledged to overhaul the Starbucks experience for its baristas and customers alike. But until now, the details had been vague.

The news buoyed investors, briefly turning the shares positive after a drop of as much as 3.4% on a day when most U.S. stocks tumbled. The outperformance was a rare bright spot for Starbucks, which plunged 24% this year through Monday to outstrip the 14% drop for the S&P 500 Index.

Both Schultz and incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan spoke to an in-person audience that included more than 150 investors in the meeting's morning session. Schultz acknowledged mistakes but said Starbucks is still seeing record demand in the U.S. and abroad.

The company expects that revenue in North America will rise 40% over the next three years as it adds locations, Chief Operating Officer John Culver said during the meeting. He also predicted "progressive" margin expansion in that region over the same time in the region, which accounts for more than two-thirds of sales.

The company is trying to make it easier for staff to operate its cafes by investing in new equipment and training in the U.S., where it has more than 15,000 stores. While Starbucks previously announced about $1 billion in fiscal 2022 spending on higher wages and cafe improvements, it had suspended its financial guidance for the year amid uncertainty in the key growth region of China.

In spite of Covid-related lockdowns in China that have dented performance there, Starbucks still expects to expand aggressively in the country. It's targeting about 9,000 China locations by 2025, up from about 5,700 currently.

New CEO

In the face of a mounting U.S. unionization drive, Starbucks earlier this month named Narasimhan as its next top executive. After concluding his time as CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Group, Narasimhan will start at Starbucks in October with an extended tour of the company's global operations. Schultz will officially hand Narasimhan the reins in April, while staying on as a board member and adviser. Narasimhan will be tasked with blunting the labor campaign that has spread in spite off the company's move to raise average U.S. barista pay to $17 an hour.

These pay increases, along with supply-chain and commodity inflation, have weighed on profit. The company has said its margin and earnings will be lower in its fourth quarter, which began in early July, versus the prior period.