Study: Gen Zers choosing sunny California, other sunny states for work, play

With hopes fading of homeownership, a Zillow study released this month shows Generation Zers are choosing to instead rent in states with near endless summers, such as California.

Despite 215,000 people leaving California in 2022, the state gained nearly 44,000 adults ages 18–27 (born 1997–2012) that same year, according to a report based on U.S. Census Bureau data and tracked in the last few years by the Seattle-based real estate marketer.

Among those in the age group, Shannon Stalker, 25, and Austin Menard, 26, made the transcontinental move to Rohnert Park for good jobs and a preferable lifestyle.

“With our finances, we always wanted to buy, but since the housing crisis, we thought, if we’re going to rent, we might as well live where we want to,” Stalker said of the couple’s line of thinking, six years together.

Described as a bit of a whirlwind, she said: “(Menard) found a good job in Petaluma, got a job offer, and we moved in a moved in a month (from Florida).”

Ironically, Florida represents the third top state where members of Gen Z are relocating. Data show a total U.S. migration of 41,394 to Florida. The top destination, Texas received 76,805 Gen Zers in 2022.

High costs in these Sunbelt states don’t seem to be a problem, according to the real estate firm’s migration tracker.

“Everybody (friends and family) was like, ‘how can you afford to live there?’ You guys are going to go broke. But we thought, let’s just do it,” she said. “For us, we both really love nature and hiking. Sure, there are beautiful beaches in Florida, don’t get me wrong, but our driving force to move here is to have something other than flat land.”

With the help of a “pie chart” of expenses Menard developed to keep their budget in check, the duo believes they can swing the $2,300 in rent. Certainly, the rent poses a better monthly obligation than coming up with a down payment for a house, along with repairs, insurance and taxes among other homeownership burdens.

At least for the next decade, Stalker stressed the couple wants to “experience” life traveling and learning about different cultures.

“We may, instead of getting a home, get an (recreational vehicle). At least that would be something we could afford,” she said.

For now, the two are simply enjoying living in the North Bay and all the beauty and activities the region has to offer, she said.

It helps to be settled in at work.

Menard works for the company 2K as a motion capture technician, and she’s employed by the United Way of the Wine Country based in Santa Rosa as a community impact manager.

“Gen Z movers are likely drawn to the job opportunities in these states, despite the higher costs of housing,” said Edward Berchick, Zillow’s principal population scientist.

Further, the analysis outlines a generation willing to pay higher rents (77%). In California as a whole, the average rent is $1,856, according to the bureau’s American Community Survey data. That rate runs higher in the Bay Area. Analysts have surmised that the younger set is drawn to states with better job opportunities, particularly in the technology sector.

“And they’re more likely to be in the Bay Area if they’re moving to California,” Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy said. “If they move to California without a job, they’re likely going to struggle.”

The North Bay is no exception, according to statistics from one of the largest property management firms.

Divounguy noted the younger generations are pursuing higher incomes with their job opportunities, and Gen Zers like Stalker and Menard are taking a page straight out of the millennial playbook. They’re placing a larger emphasis on spending money on experiences versus homeownership.

Others are choosing to delay the responsibility of a mortgage, along with other long-term commitments such as marriage and children.

“Part of the reason for that delay is they’re focusing on their careers,” he said. “They want to earn as much as possible, and they tend to be renters first.”

Along the North Coast, managers at Pure Property Management (formerly DeDe Rentals and Property Management) agree.

Operations Manager Ariel Hiatt said about a third of its renters occupying one of its three North Coast property regions in St. Helena, Calistoga and Santa Rosa consist of Generation Zers.

“It’s pretty significant,” she said.

Gen Z also make up 8% of another one of its regions encompassing Sebastopol, Windsor and Healdsburg. Of the 3,200 total North Bay and Mendocino County rentals Pure Property Management handles, an estimated 15% to 20% are Gen Zers.