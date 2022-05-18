Success in finding talent requires tossing the rulebook

Nicole Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma. Read her previous columns.

If you’re having a hard time finding employees to fill job openings, you’re not alone.

Today’s talent market is tight. With California’s unemployment rate at 4.9%, most high-performing workers are currently employed.

To add to the recruitment challenges, 44% of employees are “job seekers,” according to Willis Towers Watson’s 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. Of them, 33% are active job hunters who looked for new work in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 11% planned to look in the first quarter of 2022.”.

These numbers illustrate why it’s become so much harder to find candidates.

It’s because they’re passive, aka, currently employed.

They don’t have their resume listed on job boards. They are not actively pursuing work, but if they come across a job at the right time, they may apply.

In this new talent landscape, it’s no wonder the rulebook that talent acquisition professionals are using is no longer effective.

Yesterday’s practice of posting a generic job description and awaiting a mass of applicants just isn’t realistic. Recruiters must take an active approach in understanding their ideal candidate in their search for talent.

So, how do you stand out, and compete for, qualified candidates?

The key ingredients are looking past many antiquated processes and procedures and focusing on where the market is today and what candidates want.

Here are five ingredients for attracting top talent.

1. Know your candidate persona

If you have regular roles you’re recruiting for, I suggest building a candidate person that includes these attributes:

Job search behavior: How do they look for jobs?

Motivation: What motivates them?

Skills: Their primary skills and attributes

Channels: Where do they look for jobs?

Frustrations: What frustrates them? Why do they change jobs?

Content and resources: Which (and whose) information do they trust?

Influencers: Who influences their decisions?

2. Go where the candidates are

Once you have your candidate personas built, you’ll start to understand where to find your ideal candidates and how to communicate with them. You need to meet them where they are.

Are they on job boards? Are they at community events? Are they on LinkedIn or Facebook? Make yourself visible and reachable in these places.

3. Always be connecting and building relationships

Most candidates are passive. They keep their eyes on the market and make a jump when they feel ready.

Make sure you’re building your pipeline of candidates so when they are ready, you’re top of mind. Be active on social channels such as LinkedIn and Facebook, and ensure your organization has a company page on leading job boards like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and Monster.

4. Shorten your job posting to amplify what’s in it for them

This includes who they’ll become when they work there, why they want to work there, and why they love your company. You and your organization need to create an environment that attracts your ideal candidate.

This can be a great opportunity to showcase your organization’s mission, culture, values, and Employee Value Proposition. But most importantly, showcase why someone should choose you over your competitor.

5. Remove barriers of entry

Is your applicant tracking system (ATS) screening resumes? Could you be losing some candidates within that process? What is your application drop-off rate?

Look at all the ways candidates are coming in and ensure it’s an easy, effortless, and employee-centric process. If it’s not, take direct action to address barriers candidates may be hitting when applying for roles within your organization.

It’s true that the job market landscape has shifted, but our goal remains the same. It’s just the candidates turn to drive.