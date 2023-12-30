Summit Bank welcomes new assistant vice president

Matt Lewis has been named branch manager and assistant vice president of the banking institution’s Rohnert Park facility.

In a Dec. 21 news release, Brian Reed, President and CEO, said “We are excited to welcome Matt to our branch leadership team. Matt has seven years of banking experience, most recently at Umpqua Bank. His industry experience and leadership skills will continue to serve businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County. His commitment to being active in our community and supporting nonprofits make him a great addition to our team.”

Lewis has held past positions at JP Morgan Chase and AT&T. He is a member of the Valley of the Moon Rotary Club and volunteers at the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Lewis also enjoys family time and watching his nieces play sports. His hobbies include playing soccer, running marathons, wine tasting, paddleboarding and camping.