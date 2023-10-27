Summit State Bank hires 2 Santa Rosa branch managers

Summit State Bank has brought on board Alex Aivaliklis as vice president and branch manager for its Santa Rosa main branch and Marbin Morales as assistant vice president and branch manager at the Montgomery Village branch.

“We are excited to welcome Alex and Marbin to our branch leadership team. We are fortunate for their decades of collective industry experience and strong leadership skills as they serve our business and nonprofit customers,” President and CEO Brian Reed said in a statement.

Aivaliklis worked for First Hawaiian Bank and has 20 years of banking experience. He is also community oriented, supporting organizations such as the American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity and the Burn Institute of Sacramento. Now living in Sonoma County, the banker has carried over the sports teams of most Northern California fans — the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors.

Morales worked for U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Luther Burbank Savings as another active member of the community. He volunteers his time at a number of service organizations, ranging from the Redwood Empire Food Bank to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.