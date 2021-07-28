Summit State Bank in Santa Rosa warns future earnings could be tempered by coronavirus resurgence

With a percentage growth more than doubling in three months, Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) raked in $3.89 million in net income for the second quarter.

The 76% increase bests the 37% gain of the $2.21 million reported by the Santa Rosa-based bank in the first quarter when comparing year-over-year 2021 figures to the prior year.

And that previous year wasn’t just any year, as the pandemic posed the biggest challenge in decades for industries, with mixed reviews on how quickly the economy will bounce back.

The board of directors declared a 12 cent-per-share quarterly dividend to be paid on Aug. 20.

CEO and President Brian Reed called the return of businesses opening up as a “welcomed change” but presented cautious optimism about the future. He’s convinced the bank’s continued strong results signal the economy has plenty of spark left in it.

“I told the shareholders in our meeting ‘I know I sound like a broken record,’” Reed told the Business Journal. “We wouldn’t be doing so well if Sonoma County wasn’t doing so well. But we have to look at the (COVID-19) variant. There’s always something to keep an eye on.”

The North Bay economy represents a teeter-totter between wildfires and the coronavirus outbreak.

“First, people were moving out with the fires. Now they’re moving in with the pandemic,” he said.

With residential moves, business flourishes. At least 90% of the bank’s activity is commercial.

Summit State Bank experienced a 17% rise in non-Paycheck Protection Program loan growth in the 2021 quarter ending June 30 in contrast to 2020’s. The collective amount for non-PPP loans in 2021 came in as $717.29 million, with $48 million more accounting for the federal loans.

The rise in lending activity pushed up net interest income, which reflects the difference between the bank’s interest-bearing assets and the costs of liabilities. It rose to $10 million compared to $8.8 million in 2020 for the second quarter.

Reed attributes much of this growth to the bank’s concerted effort into beefing up its lending division — with loan experts who help ease the process and create relationships with clients.

“What we do know is our customers have a good experience, so they come back,” he said. “What we’ve had to do as an institution is identify what does our customer look like.”

These customers seemed to be saving, as total deposits also went up in the second quarter of 2021 by 8% to $763.95 million.

Nearly every category saw growth. Non-interest income — derived by fees generated — also experienced an increase that more than doubled to $1.59 million.

