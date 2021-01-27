Summit State Bank posts record earnings for last year

Despite a year filled with much turmoil for certain sectors of the economy, Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) announced Tuesday record earnings for 2020.

The Santa Rosa area bank reported net income for the year ending Dec. 31 amounting to $10.5 million — a 62% increase from 2019’s results.

The fourth quarter earnings rose 60% to $2.9 million (48 cents in diluted earnings per share) versus $1.8 million (30 cents) recorded in the same three-month period of the previous year. Diluted earnings per share takes into account convertible securities, bonds and preferred stock as well as common stock.

The bank’s Board of Directors declared a 12-cent per share quarterly dividend on Jan. 25, which will be paid out on Feb. 19.

A few key reasons contributed to the growth, with substantial increases in loan products and deposits leading the way.

“That’s the primary driver,” President and CEO Brian Reed told the Business Journal, referring to the former.

Year-to-year lending activity rose by 29% from $576.5 million to $745.9 million, while total deposits came in 27% higher in 2020 at $726.2 million, in contrast to $573.8 million in 2019.

The bank funded $96.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans administered through the U.S. Small Business Administration for 600 businesses in 2020. More than $25.1 million of that funding has been forgiven for those companies in an ongoing process through this year.

Reed added the success of last year is all a part of a continued march into prosperity for the Sonoma County bank, which began three years ago with the adoption of the five-year strategic plan formulated by Reed working alongside his predecessor Jim Brush.

“This was part of a plan, not accidental,” he said.

Investments have paid off. Even though interest rates were low, the bank’s yield on earning assets more than offset funding costs.

Non-interest income derived by fees also went up in 2020 to $4.4 million compared to $2.6 million in the previous year.

Although promising earnings results have shown resilience at Summit State Bank, Reed grimaces over how tough the work has been through a troubling year.

“It’s been tough — the level of work, with adding on PPP and COVID,” he said.

Reed said it’s hard to watch the level of suffering from the less fortunate in an economy that plucks out sectors to wreak havoc on. Construction is doing well as industry, yet hospitality has been devastated.

“The trick is being able to grow at a difficult time,” Reed said. “Sometimes it’s easy in an uncertain environment to crawl into a hole and not do anything.”

Headquartered in Sonoma County, Summit State Bank manages $866 million in total assets.