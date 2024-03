Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank promotes financial analyst

Ken Wu was promoted by Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) to a role of assistant vice president and accounting manager.

Wu’s role represents a key position responsible for the Santa Rosa-based community bank’s growth efforts.

Prior to the promotion, Wu worked as a senior financial analyst. He started with Summit State Bank in 2021. He has also worked in the hospitality and entertainment industry before joining Summit State Bank.