Summit State Bank sustains Q1 net income decline

Amid a challenging time for many financial institutions, Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) reported an over 65% year-over-year drop in net income for the opening quarter of 2024, dropping to $1.39 million.

The earnings barometer provides a stark comparison to last year’s same three-month period adding up to $4.11 million and 2023’s last-quarter tally of $1.9 million, the Santa Rosa community bank reported.

“First quarter earnings were impact by current challenges facing the entire banking industry,” Summit Bank President and CEO Brian Reed said in a statement.

Total deposits for 2024’s first quarter decreased 8% to $939.2 million, in contrast to the $1 billion mark for both the first and last quarter of 2023.

Net interest income came in less for the past quarter in contrast to the same period in 2023. But the 2024 figure that dictates the difference between revenue generated from interest-bearing accounts and the costs of servicing liabilities almost held its own next to 2023’s fourth quarter. That came in as $7.82 million.

The net interest margins have hovered between 2% - 4% in the last year.

Noninterest income, which is derived by fees, decreased in this first quarter to $948,000. That’s over $1 million down compared to 2023’s opening three-month period. The end of 2023 saw $297,000 in noninterest income reported.

Founded in 1982, Summit State Bank, with assets of $1 billion at quarter-end, plans to pay shareholders a 12 cent-per-share dividend May 23.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com