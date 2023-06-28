Summit State Bank ranks No. 18 on American Banker list

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) was ranked No. 18 on the American Banker Magazine’s top 200 publicly traded community banks, the banking trade journal confirmed June 26.

“Community banks” are considered those with under $2 billion in assets.

The banking publication based its top 200 finding for its June 12 issue on a three-year average return on equity as of Dec. 31, 2022, to which President and CEO Brian Reed said the Santa Rosa-based bank was honored to receive.

Founded in 1982, Summit State Bank serves small business, nonprofits and community-based organizations. Its assets total $1.1 billion.