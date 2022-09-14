Surprising trends in wine bottle design, like ‘flattened’ bottles

The Business Journal asked key professionals about what’s hot for wine packaging design, particularly how a global movement by governments and consumers toward environmental sustainability is affecting vintner decisions on container materials.

How has wine packaging evolved to meet environmental goals? How has the balance between ideal and feasibility been pursued?

Cynthia Sterling: While lighter-weight bottles are much better for the environment, we still see resistance from high-end wine buyers. The weight of the bottle and wine quality are closely linked in the minds of buyers.

When we’re changing to a lighter-weight bottle, we find that adding other quality cues to the label design can help maintain the perceived quality.

We’ve been exploring alternative materials for gift boxes and other secondary packaging with some of our clients. There is a strong desire to find more sustainable materials, but the producers of those materials often have high minimum orders our clients can’t meet. There’s a great opportunity for packaging producers to develop sustainable solutions for our industry, and we continue to look at possibilities.

Tony Auston: Now that folks are experiencing first hand that we really are effecting our planet's climate, sustainability is becoming more than just words on the label.

After years of development, Bogle Vineyards has introduced attractive proprietary light weight glass that still looks similar in size to the beautiful heavy bottles that they, and so many other producers, have been using for years.

As designers, we love those heavy bottles. But as stewards of Earth, it's not something we can specify with good conscience. Nor should we. I think we will be seeing a lot more hefty looking, yet light weight options from glass suppliers in the years to come.

Many of the smaller brands and natural wine brands are forgoing capsules. Not only does that increase their margins, it is also a strong environmental stance. Mining the various metals used in tin and polylaminate capsules leaves a big carbon footprint.

Other options are petroleum based. Since we all are so used to seeing a capsule as part of a complete package, it can look rather odd to see a bottle on shelf without one.

Paul and Jennifer Tincknell: To be honest, not much at all.

Glass is vastly dominant over all other forms of packaging and is made of the heaviest packaging material available. According to a 2018 survey conducted by the Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute, 90% of wine purchased is enjoyed within two weeks of purchase.

The vast majority of those wines are wines under $30 (suggested retail price) and aged less that two years in the bottle. Those all should be sold in more environmentally friendly packaging.

The industry remains beholden to tradition and the glass bottle. No matter how light glass bottles become, the costs of shipping, collecting, and recycling glass are all more expensive than that of other materials. The industry must move away from glass for the majority of wines sold globally.

Furthermore, more wines sold internationally should be shipped in bulk and bottled in market, rather than packaged and shipped in consumer packaging.

How have the global supply-chain problems impacted wine packaging projects? Is the situation improving or expected to worsen?

Cynthia Sterling: We’ve had challenges sourcing capsules, label paper stock and glass for projects produced in Europe, forcing us to work with less-than-optimal label substrates and even capsule colors.

Glass sourcing continues to be difficult in the U.S. market as well. In this unusual supply chain situation, it’s essential that the winery marketing team, designer, and production crew work closely together to solve issues as they arise.

We’re finding timelines for design are very compressed, due to much longer production lead times. Beginning design projects as early as possible will allow your design team to do their best work.

We are starting to see things ease up somewhat, but it’s unclear when availability will return to normal.

In the meantime, vintners should partner closely with their designers and vendors to find creative packaging solutions that meet marketing objectives in new and unexpected ways.

Tony Auston: When it comes to production, everything takes longer now. We find that we are settling for glass that is readily available, over ordering glass that is more appropriate for our design, but won't arrive for close to a year.

Label printing can take two to four weeks longer than it did a couple of years ago due to the increased time needed to receive certain label stocks and/or rotary emboss dies.