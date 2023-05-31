Survey: Almost half US population has used cannabis — and will again

A U.S. survey by New Frontier Data indicates that 42% of Americans say they have used cannabis and will likely use it again.

Moreover, 37% of U.S. adults are “current consumers” — those who use at least annually and plan to use cannabis again in the future.

And cannabis-use frequency among current consumers does not vary significantly by home state market type (adult use, medical, illicit), survey results point out.

On top of these findings, 37% considered current customers have increased cannabis consumption in the last year.

Plus, 70% of current consumers say their cannabis use helps them achieve a specific objective, while 53% describe their cannabis use as both medical and recreational.

New Frontier Data, an online data research firm based in Washington, D.C., compiled the survey in a report titled Cannabis Consumers in America 2023: Part 1. The report details the motivating factors of intentional cannabis use, demographics, product preferences, purchase sources and attitudes on cannabis consumption.

As for usage, the flower led the pack, taking 60% of the market share. Edibles were second, favored 21% of the time.