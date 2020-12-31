California employers reveal how they’re managing in the coronavirus pandemic

A recent survey found that 72% of business leaders in the North Bay and throughout the state do not think an economic recovery is imminent.

To that end, 77% of employers said they intend to move staff back into the office when it’s deemed safe. Nearly 18% are considering keeping remote workplace options in place and just 3% have or are planning to shut down physical locations.

These were among the findings in Nelson’s “2020 Q4 Pulse Report.” The Sonoma-based staffing company set out to gather insights and experiences through interviews of more than 200 employers, both in the North Bay and throughout the state.

Nelson surveyed small companies with revenue under $5 million, to global employers with revenue of more than $1 billion. Industries covered included, but were not limited to, accounting, banking, construction, food manufacturing, health care, legal, real estate, retail and technology.

Looking at revenue from the end of 2019 through the third quarter of 2020, 26% of respondents said revenue was up, 36% reported revenue was stable, while 34% said revenue was down.

“As the pandemic unfolded, companies found themselves categorized as essential or nonessential,” said Joe Madigan, CEO of Nelson. “Some North Bay businesses that were labeled as essential suddenly found their products and services in higher demand than before the shutdown.” Those types of business included food manufacturing, hydroponics, medical devices, and companies involved with sanitization products.

“These organizations subsequently experienced unanticipated growth and an improved bottom line,” he said. “That sudden growth, however, impacted these organizations’ workforce needs and explains why several North Bay industries continue to have available jobs and are actively looking for candidates to fill open positions.”

On the health and safety front, most employers have instituted strategies for supporting their teams. The top method, at 86% was increased levels of internal communications; followed by 82% accommodating remote schedules for staff with children at home.

On-site safety also proved to be a big concern, with 57% of employers stating they’ve instituted staggered workdays. And 40% started on-site COVID-19 testing for employees and in-house contact tracing.

As the pandemic forced numerous business leaders to move their employees from the office to a remote work environment, 53% said they saw a spike in productivity.

“Some of our North Bay clients tell us their teams are more productive working from home because employees have fewer interruptions, and for those who no longer have a commute, some simply work more hours during the day,” Madigan noted. “As the shutdowns continue, however, it’s important for managers to communicate frequently with their teams and watch for employee burnout, which may be harder to discern in a remote situation.”

Madigan pointed to another finding about working remotely that he thought was surprising, and that’s increased visibility throughout an organization.

“For example, in-person meetings that previously were limited to a small group of attendees can now be done on video with many more people in attendance,” he said. “These gatherings provide new opportunities for real-time discussions and allow employees to share information and resources in ways that didn’t happen before. We’re seeing that increased interaction across the organization can improve productivity and foster more creative and informed problem solving.”