‘Survival mode’: Inflation falls hardest on low-income Americans

After 15 years, Jacqueline Rodriguez had almost saved enough for a down payment on a house. Then the pandemic hit. Rodriguez was laid off from her job and dug into her savings to cover the rising costs of everything, including her 18-year-old son's pre-med textbooks.

If Rodriguez had been able to buy a house and lock in a mortgage, it would have helped shield her from the highest inflation she has seen in her adult life. Instead, her landlord recently hiked her monthly rent from $1,200 to $1,500. After exhausting her savings, Rodriguez struggled to pull together $50 to fill her car with gas and commute to the Miami International Airport, where she earns $13.80 an hour as a Wendy's cashier.

Lower-income workers like Rodriguez have seen some of the fastest wage growth of the pandemic era. But those gains are being eroded by the highest inflation in 40 years, and Rodriguez's paycheck doesn't go as far as it used to. A mother of three, Rodriguez has to budget $200 a week for child care and $200 a month for the water bill. The pack of paper towels she buys went from $14 to $18.

"It's outrageous how much everything has gone up," Rodriguez said. "I go to the supermarket to buy chicken, and I have to make a decision on what meal I'm going to cook based on the prices … I'm not going to buy anything luxurious. Everything is more expensive."

While inflation is rising everywhere, price hikes are particularly devastating to lower-income households with already tight budgets. Nearly all their expenses go to necessities - food, energy, housing - which have seen some of the largest increases at different points over the past year.

Of the 10 categories with the highest levels of pandemic inflation analyzed by The Washington Post, lower earners spent a greater share of their total spending on most of them, from natural gas to beef. (The highest earners outspent the lowest on cars and furniture.)

With their substantial disposable incomes, higher-income households can, of course, more easily absorb the rising cost of necessities. But they are also less exposed to inflation in some key ways, thanks to their spending habits. They spend more of their budget on retirement accounts, mortgages and investments, and less on the necessities, such as energy or groceries, that are squeezing budgets around the country.

Wealthier Americans also have stronger protections shielding them against rising prices. Substantial retirement savings and investments tend to outpace inflation in the long run. They already own their homes on fixed-rate mortgages, and when prices rise they can pocket the equity or charge tenants more. And while prices have also risen for wealthy households, they can cushion against inflation's bite by dipping into savings, tapping home equity or cutting extra spending - by eating out less, trimming their 401(k) contributions or holding on to a past SUV model a little longer.

Lower-income workers, meanwhile, tend to feel only the negative side of inflation. Their rent goes up. Their heating oil prices go up. Their grocery bills go up. And there's no room for higher prices in their already stretched budgets. Plus, with stimulus benefits and child-tax credit payments long gone, many have exhausted their financial cushions.

Rodriguez said she's conscious of every penny she spends. She no longer buys toys for her children. She used to buy fresh fruit at the supermarket but has cut back as fresh produce has become more expensive. Rodriguez said she's been helped significantly by her union, Unite Here, because she can also pick up groceries from them.

"For low-income Americans, a small change in disposable income is very difficult to cope with," said Xavier Jaravel, a London School of Economics professor whose publications have helped change how economists think about inflation. "Every bit of additional inflation just reduces purchasing power. If you have a large income, which often goes with the fact that you're saving a lot, then losing some of your purchasing power is not a big cost."

Fast-rising inflation is just the latest example of how the pandemic recession has widened inequality nationwide. Throughout the crisis, the economic consequences have fallen hardest on lower-income and service-sector workers whose health and livelihoods were most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Now, soaring inflation is deepening the divide, despite blockbuster economic growth and a remarkable jobs recovery.

Back in 2020, as the economy skidded to a halt with pandemic closures and 20 million people were laid off in a matter of weeks, the Federal Reserve jumped into action by lowering interest rates and pumping trillions of dollars into the financial system, fueling a strong recovery from a once-in-a-century crisis.