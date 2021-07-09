Sutter Health caregivers in Northern California protest working conditions

Sutter Health’s unionized caregivers on Wednesday launched a series of protests to bring attention to what they allege is a “threat to workers and patients caused by understaffing, long patient wait times and worker safety issues at Sutter facilities,” according to SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.

The pickets are taking place each Wednesday in July among eight Sutter Health facilities in Northern California, according to the union’s July 5 announcement. Protests at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital took place July 7.

Scheduled protests at other North Bay facilities include Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo on July 14 and Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport on July 28, according to the union’s published schedule. There are no protests scheduled at Novato Community Hospital.

The union states it represents nearly 3,800 Sutter Health workers comprised of technicians, medical assistants and a variety of service workers, including housekeeping and nutrition staff. Registered nurses and physicians are not part of SEIU-UHW, according to the union.

In a statement, Sacramento-based Sutter Health said: “While we continue to bargain in good faith and support our health care workers as they care for our communities, we are disappointed that SEIU is choosing to take this unnecessary action. We remain focused on reaching a shared resolution and continuing to provide safe, compassionate patient care.”

The contract between Sutter Health and SEIU-UHW expired on June 30, but has been extended to July 30, according to the union.

SEIU-UHW alleged in a Facebook post that “while Sutter has driven up the costs of health care in Northern California, they have been driving down the quality of care. We are shining a light on these unsafe conditions and calling on Sutter to stop short staffing, cutting corners, laying off workers and driving up costs while driving the quality of care down.” SEIU-UHW states it represents more than 100,000 health care workers, patients and health care activists throughout California.

In order to address financial losses that began before the pandemic but have been exacerbated because of it, Sutter Health this year has laid off hundreds of workers, including 400 last month and 277 from its Mather facility on April 2, according to the health care system.

“Sutter Health has made the difficult decision to reduce some positions throughout our network as part of an effort to address a growing fiscal gap,” a spokesperson told the Business Journal in a statement, which also said the organization has been working for years to meet challenges posed by increasing costs and a changing health care landscape. “This difficult and painful work is necessary to support Sutter’s financial recovery and, with it, our continued service to our patients.”

Sutter Health told the Business Journal in April that it “experienced the toughest financial year in (its) 100-year history, with an operating loss of $1 billion in 2020.”

That was reiterated and detailed further in the spokesperson’s July 7 statement.

“Even with federal CARES Act funding, we incurred an operating loss of $321 million last year and $49 million in the first quarter of 2021, further eroding already declining operating margins,” according to the spokesperson.

Sutter Health is continuing to evaluate how and where to cut costs in order to ensure its future, according to the spokesperson.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work to minimize staff reductions and their impact on our dedicated employees as we look for ways to eliminate variation, streamline resources and more efficiently manage our indirect costs,” the spokesperson stated.

