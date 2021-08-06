Sutter Health to mandate vaccinations for those working on-site

In the wake of rising cases of the delta variant of COVID-19, Sutter Health announced Aug. 4 it will require its workforce to be vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

The vaccination policy, which must be met by Sept. 30, applies to all employees, physicians, volunteers and vendors coming on-site to a Sutter facility or providing patient care elsewhere. All must be fully vaccinated and have documentation on file or have received an approved accommodation for a valid medical or religious exemption, according to the release.

“The only way to get ahead of this virus once and for all is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dr. William Isenberg, Sutter Health’s chief quality and safety officer, said in the release. “The unfortunate reality is that the delta variant is driving a surge in hospitalizations throughout our network and around the country, mostly among unvaccinated people.”

Sutter Health becomes the third health care system in the North Bay to implement a vaccination mandate.

Kaiser Permanente on Aug. 2 held a press conference announcing it will require all employees and physicians to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30, and on Aug. 23 will begin twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for anyone still unvaccinated.

MarinHealth on July 27 told the Business Journal it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof, effective Aug. 23. There also will be no allowance to instead choose regular testing for COVID-19, as Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested in a July 26 announcement.

Newsom said California’s policy for health care workers must be implemented by Aug. 9, and health care facilities must be in full compliance by Aug. 23.

In addition, the California Hospital Association on Aug. 5 released a media statement in support of the state policy.

“It’s vital that we do all we can to protect vulnerable patients and those who care for them from this deadly virus,” Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association, said in the statement.