Taxes now? What are California North Coast governments thinking?

These are unprecedented times for our county. We are in an economic crisis that is unparalleled. Neither the Great Depression nor the Great Recession nor any other slump over the past two centuries have ever caused such a sharp drain on the economy, with GDP dropping 32.9% in the second quarter. In this time of uncertainty and chaos, we know two things for certain: people and businesses need help, especially financially, now; and adding to their burden with taxes of any kind is not the help they need.

These impacts are what has brought our organizations, representing local business and agriculture, together to form a coalition in support of a moratorium on all tax measures both city and countywide in 2020.

The 2020 Tax Moratorium Coalition leadership consists of North Bay Leadership Council, North Coast Builders Exchange and Sonoma County Farm Bureau. We are excited that we see great support in the community and our coalition is growing. When we say, “No, Not Now!” we hear strong agreement that our community needs continued relief for those most impacted by COVID-19, not additional financial burdens brought on by tax measures that either establish or extend taxes.

Our opposition is not targeted at individual ballot measures – we are opposing ALL of them. We believe that 2020 is the wrong time to ask the voters for more money. Any additional taxes or extension of taxes should be considered when our economy is better and we have more certainty about the way forward. We are standing strong on our position to protect businesses, farmers, senior citizens, furloughed workers, students and families who are already struggling to meet their basic needs.

We have double digit unemployment, the highest since the Great Depression, which grew dramatically over a few short months and continues with the shutdowns in response to the spread of the virus.

In a recent report, it is estimated “that 42% of recent layoffs will result in permanent job loss,” (Jose Maria Barrero, Nick Bloom and Steven Davis, Becker Friedman Institute, University of Chicago). And in Sonoma County that could be higher due to our vulnerable industries like hospitality, retail, personal services and agriculture.

With so many people out of work or under-employed, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is striving to meet an unprecedented demand for food. Nonprofits are scrambling to feed the hungry from children to seniors. Besides not being able to put food on the table, people are struggling to keep a roof over their head and pay their bills. And the relief that some were able to access has expired, and whatever comes next will be less and not enough to carry them through.

Small businesses are shuttered, and economists predict almost half of those businesses will not reopen. Yelp reports that 55% of the small businesses on their site have closed permanently since March 1st. About 87% of Sonoma County’s approximately 19,800 businesses are small, family owned employers. The overwhelming majority of the 266,000-person workforce in Sonoma County has a job at a small business.

How many of our businesses are gone or at risk of folding? How many more jobs will be lost? We don’t know and that should make the elected officials think twice about levying taxes now that may tip the scales for more businesses and nonprofits to close forever.

Please note, that employers have cut staff and expenses, but local governments have not done reductions like we have. Public pension fund liabilities have not been duly addressed and are growing, draining taxpayer money from the general fund that could be used to pay for the things that taxes are being raised to do instead. Given the loss of revenue from the pandemic-induced recession, government needs to get its “house” in order and be strategic about their priorities and how to fund them.

There is a finite capacity for business and the residents to pay taxes, let’s ensure that they are being levied for the most important priorities, not the issue of the moment. Also, it is well known that sales taxes are regressive, so lower income people and the unemployed are more impacted.

Not passing taxes in this election gives us time to assess the situation when there is less uncertainty and confusion due to the uncharted waters we are in today. By the next election in 2022, when we have more clarity, we hope that the business/employer community will be at the table to work with our local governments on finding appropriate funding solutions that we could support.

The 2020 Tax Moratorium Coalition invites you to join us in opposing ALL tax measures for this November election cycle.

Again, we don’t oppose the stated purpose of any measure – our opposition is rooted in being in an economic crisis, the need to take a tactical pause, and a desire to see wise governmental spending and rational planning for the future. If you are interested in joining the coalition, please contact info@2020taxmoratorium.com.