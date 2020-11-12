‘That would have to be a whole lot of weed’: Andrew Yang says cannabis industry growth won’t cure public spending woes

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang supported the march of states to legalize marijuana before attendees of a national cannabis conference Wednesday, while also acknowledging the economic pain caused by the coronavirus and musing about the popularity of his universal basic income idea.

“I’m happy to own it,” he told the audience at the National Cannabis Industry Association’s Cannabis Business Cyber Summit, adding that a majority of Americans including the advocacy group Mayors for Guaranteed Income support the proposal since COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed. “If this had happened when I was running, I might have been nominated.”

Yang opened the seventh annual conference, which logged 1,000 online attendees, with a whimsical insistence that a strain of cannabis has been named after him. By fielding questions from Politico reporter Natalie Fertig, he closed the panel discussion titled “UBI, Politics and the Future of Work” with a declaration that perhaps his political future isn’t over.

The Silicon Valley author and tech entrepreneur also expressed sympathy with college students graduating in the midst of the global pandemic and looking for work without showing up at the company.

“Can you imagine breaking into an organization?” he asked. “I talk to young people now, and they’re anxious. We’re in a desperate situation.”

Despite the nation watching unemployment numbers go sour each week, the more immediate needs have tilted the conversation to money in the form of relief from government.

“Cash is common sense. This is what everyone — bipartisan and nonpartisan — agrees on,” he said.

When asked if the multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry that he has contributed to could help spur the U.S. economy, Yang provided a reality check of whether the U.S. budget deficit and the federal debt may be filled that way. The budget shortfall was $3.3 trillion at the end of the fiscal year in September, and the debt totaled $27 trillion in October, according to the Congressional Budget Office and the Treasury.

“To ask cannabis to make up for that would be difficult. That would have to be a whole lot of weed,” he quipped.

Instead, Yang turned his attention to the private sector.

“If we’re truly to recover, we’re going to need private sector (assistance) like nothing we’ve ever seen,” he said.

Yang, who made math and technology cool again while aspiring to the highest levels of government, told the panel audience that he hasn’t ruled out a run for political office again.

“You’re likely to see ‘Andrew Yang for X’ sometime in the future,” he said.

In the meantime, he also admitted to being receptive to a role in an administration led by presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” he said.

Yang also shared his enthusiasm about more states legalizing cannabis, even as the federal government still considers it a Schedule 1 illegal drug.

New Jersey, South Dakota, Arizona, Montana and Mississippi approved cannabis policy reform measures by either allowing for medicinal purposes or adult, recreational use.

“I don’t see why marijuana shouldn’t be legal in any part of the country,” he said.

For now, Yang endorses the state’s progression into legalization.

“This industry became a source of joy, enthusiasm and progress. Its future is bright with growth for the next few years,” Yang said.

A recent Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans would like to see cannabis legal across the United States.

“It should come as no surprise that support for making cannabis legal continues to climb as more states regulate the substance and voters are able to see the benefits of legal cannabis markets,” National Cannabis Industry Association CEO Aaron Smith said in a statement.

