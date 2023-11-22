Need to mail a holiday card or package? Here are the USPS deadlines you need to know

The U.S. Postal Service hopes the public isn’t ho-hum about sending packages for the ho-ho-ho season.

As the busiest time of year approaches and online orders intensify, the agency said it’s ready to manage the expected surge in package and mail deliveries — whether it’s a letter to Santa or new business equipment.

The following dates are a benchmark for mailing:

— Dec. 16 for USPS Ground Advantage; First Class Mail and packages

— Dec. 20 for Priority Mail

— Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Service Express

According to The Associated Press, other tips include sending early to avoid the last-minute rush; using online tools such as “Click-N-Ship” to purchase shipping labels; and staying up to date with “Informed Delivery” that tracks packages.

USPS hired 10,000 seasonal employees for the task on top of its 150,000 year-round staffers. It also installed 348 new package sorting machines.

The agency said its total mail volume in 2022 exceeded 127 billion pieces.