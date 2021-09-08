The (not so) future of Big Data and mechanization in California North Coast winemaking

In Kaan Kurtural's academic career, he has fielded a lot of questions about growing grapes. But with decades of experience behind him, there is one in particular that always left him shocked.

"People used to ask me, 'Well, can grapes even be picked by a machine?'" he said. "I was taken aback ... A lot of people are having a tough time comprehending that the grape vines are looking quite different than what they have been used to in the last 30 years."

Kurtural is an associate cooperative extension specialist with UC Davis's Viticulture department, and helps manage the 40-acre Oakville Station research center and experimental vineyard. On this specific plot, Kurtural says he and his students have about 14 projects being conducted at any given time, all focused on accumulating data sets which will be used to introduce mechanization into the vineyard.

One of the plots is a no-touch vineyard, meaning it is 100 percent managed by a machine.

"We can do pretty much anything with machines now," said Kurtural.

But don't go thinking that Oakville is being taken over by sentient bots — their tech looks less like a humanoid, and more like boxes and probes covered in wires. Since planting this vineyard, he says yield has dramatically increased, while also cutting the per vine labor burden from $1.20 to 22 cents for the entire season.

By using two different sensor systems — one below-ground to measure soil status and the other a drone to monitor canopy qualities — the Oakville Station team has been focusing on how to integrate machine learning and intelligence into agriculture without compromising user-friendliness.

"Our growers already have the data set; they just have not been able to previously see it on a flat screen," he said. "All growers know which side of the vineyard yields less, which side yields more, but being able to query it with a touch of a button gives them tremendous power to manipulate these things."

Kurtural says that while it may seem abstract, most farmers are already using big data in their production. While some vineyard management companies or larger wineries may have their own internal data sets, smaller organizations with less bandwidth can subscribe to services to make this information and processing more accessible.

"Right now they are subscribing to our services for their water use with individual plots," he said. "They don't have to buy any equipment, they won't have to service any of the equipment, this is just a service that comes weekly to their phones."

Another way that UC-Davis is hoping to make big data in wine more accessible is by training its Viticulture and Enology students in technologies like GIS, sensor work and more. Folks like Mason Earles, an Assistant Professor and Agricultural Engineer for the university, are among the educators prioritizing these skills.

During the winter semester, Earles teaches a course in Precision Viticulture, where he introduces students to data-driven methods of maximizing yield and minimizing associated costs. He says the ultimate goal of precision viticulture is the idea of providing a more fine scale — in terms of physical space and time — to help grapeworkers sustainably farm their vines.

"There's the decision management piece, which is providing decision support for managers, so to be able to say that if you feed a bunch of this information in from whatever your sensing suite is — whether that is cameras on your tractors, or satellites, or just information that you known about how you're managing your field — then you need to collect some information on what the outcomes are, and then you provide recommendations," he said. "The other piece is the automation and mechanization side, which means feeding that information back into some mechanization process."

For Earles, the easiest way to explain this is by thinking of a tractor with sensors on the front and a mechanized tool contraption on the back. If the farmer was hoping to keep canopy size consistent in a part of the vineyard, they could then send this tractor, which would sense if a canopy needs to be cut. Then, the front sensor communicates to the back-end tool, which will take the data measurements from the sensor to effectively trim down the leaves to the desired size.

This same concept can be applied to all sorts of tech — drones, soil sensors, camera-based monitors — and characteristics like pigmentation, risk for disease loading, resilience against sun and more.

"Every week [in class] we would focus on different aspects like irrigation and water management, pests and pathogens, canopy management, nutrition and fertilization, vineyard establishment and site planning ..." said Earles. "They would focus on a given application area, and then we'd find data related to those different areas, how you could use that and what is the final outcome."

Earles and Kurtural both value accessibility of tech, speaking to the importance of pooling together research insights to positively impact the greater winemaking — and frankly, agriculture — community. While grapes for wine are a specialty crop and thus rake in more than other monocultures, researchers are forced to think about the bigger picture when coming up with user-friendly, actually-helpful tech across the specialty crop category. But due to the nature of harvest season for wine grapes, data collection can be a bit trickier than other crops.

"Grapes are unique in that they fall into that class of side-looking fruit loads, and they're also annual, which makes them challenging because you only get to see that final result of reading about yield or quality once a year," said Earles. "So right now we just finished data collection, so now any problems we had this year, we need to solve during the winter to start doing for next year."

It may be tedious waiting all year for new data to work with, and it may be stressful keeping tabs on 14 science project subsets of your vineyard, but Kurtural and Earles are constantly reminded of why their work is important.

"All of these things need to be, for a lack of a better term, reinvented for this type of farming," said Kurtural, "Because we're not going to have as many workers in the future ... Our system in the United States builds on maximizing our profit per acre or per hectare with the least amount of inputs devoted to a given piece of land, so that's how precision viticulture will work."

