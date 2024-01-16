‘The other CIA’ offering Napa Valley cocktail mixology classes

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is set to kick off new regular cocktail education events, starting Jan. 25 with “Three Essential Techniques: Hands on Mixology.”

Event details have also been released through April. “Tequila Masterclass and Tasting” will take place Feb. 22; “Bitter Love: Amaro Cocktails from Classic to Contemporary” is scheduled for March 28; and “A Celebration of Bourbon and Cocktails from The New South” will be held April 25.

The cocktail gatherings are “designed to be fun events that give guests a deeper perspective on cocktails without being too ‘educational,’” Lara Rotharmel, manager, Copia Food Enthusiasts, told the Business Journal last month.

All classes begin at 5 p.m., and are priced at $85 each. Reservations can be made here.

The CIA at Copia is located at 500 First St., Napa.