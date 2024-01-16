‘The other CIA’ offering Napa Valley cocktail mixology classes

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 16, 2024, 9:19AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The Culinary Institute of America at Copia is set to kick off new regular cocktail education events, starting Jan. 25 with “Three Essential Techniques: Hands on Mixology.”

Event details have also been released through April. “Tequila Masterclass and Tasting” will take place Feb. 22; “Bitter Love: Amaro Cocktails from Classic to Contemporary” is scheduled for March 28; and “A Celebration of Bourbon and Cocktails from The New South” will be held April 25.

The cocktail gatherings are “designed to be fun events that give guests a deeper perspective on cocktails without being too ‘educational,’” Lara Rotharmel, manager, Copia Food Enthusiasts, told the Business Journal last month.

All classes begin at 5 p.m., and are priced at $85 each. Reservations can be made here.

The CIA at Copia is located at 500 First St., Napa.

