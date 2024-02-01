The Power of Two: Your 9-step guide for building a destination workplace in 2024

Andrew McNeil and Rosario Avila are award-winning senior benefits advisers collaborating to use their different perspectives to bring better solutions to employers. Reach out: andrewm@arrowbenefitsgroup.com or 707-992-3789.

As employee benefits brokers, we've seen firsthand how strategic investments in employee benefits and workplace culture can pay off in improved recruitment, retention, and overall productivity.

These are our top recommendations to step-up programs and offerings to build your best team, work-environment, and ensure victory in 2024:

Health insurance and wellness benefits are more important now than ever. Employees continue to face pandemic-related issues and stresses. Many of our clients are expanding mental health coverage by adding virtual therapy options, and implementing programs focused on resilience and work-life balance.

The past few years have proven that flexibility not only works but improves the modern workplace. Employees want options like hybrid and remote work, flexible scheduling, and extended time off. Analyze which policies make the most sense for your organization and don't be afraid to experiment. Trust your people to get the job done regardless of where or when they work. Flexibility is key for attracting and retaining top talent in 2024 and beyond.

Family comes first for us all. To support a healthy work/life balance, companies can boost benefits like paid parental leave, adoption/surrogacy assistance, childcare stipends, and caregiver support programs. Some employers provide access to subsidized backup childcare and adult caregiving services. Other employers go a step further by offering family planning benefits such as egg freezing and sperm storage. At any level, we believe supporting families demonstrates a commitment to employees' lives outside of work and endears loyalty to your organization.

Financial stress directly impacts performance and can stymie career paths. It has become important for employers to offer benefits to help employees manage their finances. Options like student loan repayment assistance, 401(k) matching, financial planning services, and in some cases, discounted home/auto insurance. Providing access to experts who can offer unbiased financial guidance is surprisingly needed and appreciated – it shows you care about employees' financial health.

Amid the Great Resignation and quiet quitting phenomenon, learning opportunities are a major driver of employee retention and engagement. Get creative with professional extension benefits like tuition reimbursement, skills training stipends, mentorship programs, and cross-training opportunities. Make learning a core aspect of your culture - your team will feel engaged and more committed to you.

Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is a top priority in the 2024 business environment. Analyze where gaps exist in your policies, leadership, and culture. Explore options that work for you and set meaningful goals to build an inclusive workplace. It has been found that employees want to work for organizations walking the walk when it comes to DE&I — not just talking the talk.

Unique perks and programs focused on overall well-being will differentiate your benefits program. Consider adding stipends for fitness expenses, healthy eating incentives, onsite meditation spaces, pet insurance, paid sabbaticals, unlimited PTO, and more. We realize not everything applies to each organization but looking beyond the standard wellness benefits shows employees that you care about them holistically and are committed to their overall well being.

Clearly communicate options of your benefits package through multiple channels to reach employees in a format they appreciate (and properly translated in their language). Including online, text, newsletters, email, posters, and mailings to name a few. Host open enrollment fairs and offer one-on-one consultations – your benefits broker and insurance carriers can assist. Survey your workforce regularly to identify gaps and areas for improvement. You expend a lot of resources to build your benefits package, education goes a long way in boosting employee satisfaction with your program.

Complexity is the enemy of a great benefits program. As things get more complex, employers should look for ways to streamline enrollment, billing, and administration. Use a smooth online system and user-friendly apps to reduce paperwork and manual processes wherever possible. The easier you make it for employees, the more likely they are to take full advantage of programs.

A whole person comes to work each day — ensuring they feel valued and supported is a cornerstone to building a destination workplace. If you take a strategic approach to employee benefits and culture, you will gain the needed competitive edge in attracting and retaining employees.

The new year is the perfect time to review and develop a road map for driving employee engagement and satisfaction.