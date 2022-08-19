The remote work revolution is already reshaping America

The coronavirus pandemic set in motion a shift to remote and hybrid work that is quietly reshaping American economics and demographics.

While the fine women and men at U.S. statistical agencies are still grappling with how to measure this astonishing transformation, a host of academics and other experts have rushed to fill the data gap.

They've found that remote work has ebbed significantly since the height of pandemic shutdowns in 2020, when almost two-thirds of work was done remotely. But it has since stabilized at an extraordinarily high level: Around a third of work was done remotely in the United States in 2021 and 2022, according to economists José María Barrero (Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico), Nicholas Bloom (Stanford University) and Steven Davis (University of Chicago).

Other data points support this observation, and suggest that remote workers are switching to a hybrid schedule. A new poll shared with The Post by Gallup found 29% of remote-capable workers working from home full time in June — down from 39% in February — while the share working hybrid schedules rose a comparable amount.

Not all sources show the same decline, and it's hard to say anything definitive about remote work until our friends in the U.S. government produce some solid data. But "there's no doubt that it's increased dramatically compared to 2019 and that it will remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels," Davis said.

In particular, the remote-work wave has roiled the so-called knowledge industries such as finance and information, a category that includes everything from journalists to search-engine developers. There, three of every five workdays are now done from home, according to Barrero, Bloom and Davis.

Within each industry, certain classes of jobs are more likely to be done remotely. For example, managers in most industries work from home more often than the people who report to them.

The highest rates of remote work appear among technology, communications, professional services, and finance and insurance workers, according to data from more than 200,000 businesses using the payroll and benefits provider Gusto. Those data also show remote work growing across the board.

"There is different exposure of industries to remote work, but the exposure to remote work writ large is universal," said Liz Wilke, the firm's principal economist. "Every single industry experienced an increase."

Of course, the remote-work landscape looks very different for food-service or warehouse workers. In those industries, workers are averaging one day of remote work out of every five — though that probably reflects folks in sales, office and management positions.

Available data limits how deeply we can dive into specific industries and geographies. But we can estimate the geographic effects of remote work by assuming that industries and occupations present in each county have adopted remote work at the national rate.

The places with the highest remote-work rates in the country include the dense urban cores of Manhattan, D.C. and San Francisco, along with much of Northern Virginia's suburban heartland, including Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, and Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Also in the top 10 are the federal science hub of Los Alamos County, N.M., and the wealthy lakeside enclave of Forsyth County, Ga., northeast of Atlanta.

"Many workers in urban areas are continuing to experience the benefit of not being tied to a certain Zip code and moving to more affordable exurbs, whether to be closer to family and support structures or to 'get more for their money' and experience a different standard of living on their same paycheck," said Yvette Cameron, an Oracle senior vice president who specializes in human-resource management software.

To be sure, our rankings are rough estimates informed by simple assumptions. Until government data improves, remote work will be tricky to observe directly. Our best bet may be to measure it indirectly, like a collapsing star or primordial galaxy, by tallying the destruction in its wake.

The latest population estimates by the Census Bureau reveal seismic disruptions as Americans spread into rural, exurban and suburban areas at rates we haven't seen in at least a decade, according to Economic Innovation Group's August Benzow. White people are leading the exodus from the country's large, urban cores, but they're not the only ones who are leaving.

Notably, two of the counties with the most remote-eligible jobs, Manhattan (New York County) and San Francisco, experienced the fastest population loss of any county with more than 10,000 residents from 2020 to 2021. Each saw their prime working-age population shrink by almost 10%.