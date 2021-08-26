From what you have seen in your practice, the three qualities of an ideal investor are, and why?

John Baxman: I believe that humility, discipline, and patience are three ideal qualities for investment success. Humility is important because in my experience investors make a lot of mistakes because they are overconfident.

A good investor understands that there are elements of any investment that they cannot be completely sure about. Following a disciplined investment process or portfolio strategy is the best to stay on track toward your long-term goals.

A disciplined investment strategy will provide clarity in terms of any changes that should be made to the strategy, and it will also help the investor to understand the level of risk that they are taking.

Patience is key because it’s very common for investor to make changes to their investment strategy at precisely the wrong time. Once a well thought out portfolio strategy is in place, it will likely need time to perform as expected.

Selling out of investments that have performed poorly in the recent past is likely to be a mistake for an investment strategy that is meant to be in place for the long-term.

Colten Christianson: Trust: It’s important that an investor find an advisor they trust wholeheartedly and can lean on in the good times but also the bad.

As an adviser, I help my clients make calm and measured decisions in times of chaos and crisis—which is certainly not a responsibility I take lightly. Having an adviser you trust will give you peace of mind that your financial life is in good hands and allow you to spend time doing other things in life you care about.

Patience: Investing can be challenging and at times will test your patience. Again, investors have been rewarded when maintaining a long-term mindset and avoiding short-term and reactionary decisions. Having an advisory team that you trust and a comprehensive financial plan in place are critical.

Communicative: It’s important that your adviser understands the bigger picture in order to give you the best advice. You should be in regular communication with your advisory team—who should be in communication with you as well—throughout the year and as major events occur.

Tom Hubert: The most successful investors are planners, curious participants in the process, and patient in understanding that the short term is temporary.

The first step is to take the time to learn about all the different aspects of money which include investing, saving, debt, and how to protect yourself from the unknown. Financial literacy is extremely important when it comes to financial planning in general.

Many financial topics can be complicated, so we encourage people to ask questions and seek guidance from someone they trust. This is important because it is more likely to help you avoid emotional decisions and inspire you to take an active role in building wealth for the future.

Rupa Jack and Craig Franklin: The ideal investor understands that managing their wealth can be challenging. A seasoned financial advisory team provides knowledge and thoughtful guidance, so the investor is able to reduce their stress around making financial decisions.

The ideal investor believes in having a disciplined plan. Without a disciplined plan, emotions often drive investors to try to “time” the market by moving in and out.

Studies show that investors who missed only a few days by being out of the market sacrificed significant performance. Professional advice keeps investors focused, taking emotions out of the equation. This helps to add value to their portfolio over time.

The ideal investor understands that reaching goals often involves going beyond investment advice.

An experienced financial advisory team provides a wide array of offerings and services centered on the investor that is customized to help meet their specific needs, provide access to specialists to help pursue specific goals such as cash flow and liabilities solutions, philanthropy, insurance and asset protection, and estate and wealth transfer planning strategies.:

Emily Menjou: The expression “Good things come to those who wait” is particularly true when it comes to investing.

An ideal investor typically exhibits patience and discipline, as investing is a long-term prospect and investors are best served when they can avoid emotional reactions to market risk.

It also helps when investors have an understanding of investment concepts such as the efficient market hypothesis, the importance of diversification, and how costs can affect a portfolio’s performance.