The SEC proposed a landmark climate disclosure rule. Here's what to know

WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled a landmark proposal to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

The proposed rule from the Wall Street regulator mandates that hundreds of businesses report their planet-warming emissions in a standardized way for the first time. It reflects the Biden administration's broader push to confront the dangers that climate change poses to the financial system and the nation's economic stability.

Environmentalists hailed the rule as a crucial first step in forcing the private sector to confront the economic risks of a warming world, even as some said the SEC should have gone further in requiring businesses to disclose the emissions generated by their supply chain and customers.

Some conservatives and business groups have opposed the federal government mandating any climate disclosures, and observers expect them to challenge the SEC proposal in court.

Here are answers to some common questions about the proposal:

What exactly does the rule say?

Under the proposed rule, all publicly traded companies would have to disclose their climate-related risks in their financial reports to the SEC and explain how those risks will likely impact their business and strategy, according to a fact sheet from the commission.

All firms would be required to share the emissions they generate at their own facilities, and larger businesses would need to have these numbers vetted by an independent auditing firm, the SEC said. If the indirect emissions produced by a company's suppliers and customers are "material" to investors or included in the company's climate targets, the SEC said those emissions must be disclosed as well.

For companies that have made public pledges to reduce their carbon footprint, the SEC said it will require them to detail how they intend to meet their goal and to share any relevant data. Companies also would need to disclose their reliance on carbon offsets, which some climate activists view with skepticism, to meet their emissions reduction goals.

If a company uses an internal price on carbon, it would need to share information about the price and how it is set. In 2019, ExxonMobil prevailed in a high-profile lawsuit alleging that the oil giant misled investors by using two different estimates - one public, one private - of the future costs of climate change.

How big of a change will this be for most companies?

Many businesses already include their greenhouse gas emissions in their annual sustainability reports and updates to investors. But there are sometimes wide discrepancies between companies, even among competitors.

For example, Ford Motor shares the total emissions generated by all of its vehicles, including the emissions from their production in factories and their fuel usage on the roads. But Tesla, which touts its zero-emission electric vehicles, shares only the emissions generated in creating a single line of cars, the Model 3. The company explained in its most recent impact report that this is "a good proxy for understanding the emissions impact of our vehicle business."

The proposed rule closely follows many of the standards set by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, a group established by former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg in 2015 to advocate for greater disclosure of climate-related risks to investors and insurers.

"Investors have driven the demand for this information. But it needs to be consistent and comparable across the globe," Mary Schapiro, the head of the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures, said in an interview before the rule's release.

"And there are lots of companies that won't do it unless it's mandatory," said Schapiro, who served as chair of the SEC from 2009 to 2012 under President Barack Obama.

What will this data be used for?

Shareholders of public companies are increasingly demanding more information about the risks that climate change could pose to their investments, arguing that mounting climate disasters and environmental regulations could limit the growth of businesses that do not prepare for them.

With more hard data available, climate risks will become more central to the decision-making of portfolio managers at some of the largest investment firms, said Timothy Smith, a senior adviser at Boston Walden Trust, which manages more than $14 billion in assets. "I need a common set of data to help make an informed investment decision," Smith said.

The new disclosures could also reveal which companies lag their industries in cutting carbon emissions, leaving them more vulnerable to pressure campaigns from investors and the public. Armed with verified data about a company's lack of environmental progress, shareholders will be more likely to act on their concerns and vote to remove members of the board or management, Smith said.