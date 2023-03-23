These 6 phrases undermine a positive work culture. Here are alternatives that build up co-workers

Your team’s copywriter will tell you in no uncertain terms: Words matter.

How we communicate with our friends, family members, colleagues, and members of our communities is critical to building relationships. Just a few words make the difference between friendly, collaborative conversations and hiding behind a display in a grocery store to avoid your rude neighbor.

And how we communicate in the workplace is extra important. Your colleagues are not necessarily people you choose to spend time with. They aren’t your friends or your partner. Still, you need to foster trusting relationships with your co-workers, and the words and phrases you use can pack a punch.

If you use any of the following phrases at work, don’t beat yourself up. Simply take this as a chance to course correct and try the alternatives I’ve laid out.

1. ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about’

In the heat of the moment, it’s easy to get frustrated at a co-worker, especially when you feel attacked. You also might feel indignant: You’re the expert. What does this person know?

It’s reasonable to wonder about someone’s opinion when it clashes with yours, but there’s no need to undermine them, especially in a meeting with others. Remember that you’re on the same team, and they bring their own expertise to the project.

Instead, try: “Can you help me understand your reasoning?”

In this case, you’re not undermining them but asking them to show their work. It’s an opportunity for more measured communication and an attempt to find mutual understanding. Hearing their reasoning might convince you that they are more on point than you gave them credit for.

2. ‘My time is too valuable for this’

If you get asked to do a project when your to-do list is already a mile long, it’s easy to panic. And it’s doubly annoying when the task seems pointless — or worse, beneath you.

This is the moment for an attitude adjustment. Part of being a team member means taking on projects when the team needs them, even when they seem tedious. Telling your team that your time is more valuable than theirs is a surefire way to sow resentment.

Instead, try: “I’m low on bandwidth. Let’s talk about what needs to be prioritized.”

In this case, it’s more than reasonable to communicate that you’re slammed. Talk with your team about priorities, and agree to do the tedious task if it’s clear that it’s an urgent need. With respectful communication, your coworkers are more likely to step in and help you manage your workload and de-prioritize some of the things taking up space on your to-do list.

3. ‘Just get it done’

If a colleague is dragging their feet on a project, it’s easy to give into frustration. But remember that your colleague might be struggling: They could be stuck on a task or underwater with another project. And if they express that they’re having a hard time, the worst thing you can do is thoughtlessly write them off.

Instead, try: “What do you need from me in order to get this accomplished?”

Remember, you and your colleague are on a team, and your fates are intertwined. Instead of leaving them alone in a storm, offer them an umbrella.

4. ‘No one else is complaining about this’

If a coworker expresses frustration, dissatisfaction, or anxiety, try to meet them with compassion first — even if they’re the only person with a problem. Just because only one person is upset doesn’t mean they’re being unreasonable, and people are individuals with different needs, preferences, and experiences. Don’t belittle them or make them feel stupid for having an issue just because everyone else is seemingly content.

Instead, try: “What specifically feels difficult for you about this?”

In this case, try to understand your co-worker as an individual. You might learn things about them that make collaborating easier in the future.

5. ‘This is pointless’

Look, we’ve all been given an assignment that seems to have exactly no benefit for our team or organization. Maybe it’s fulfilling a whim of a higher-up that won’t go anywhere or a formality that seems like a waste of time. But don’t let your frustration lead you to say something childish.

Instead, try: “I’m having trouble understanding why this is a priority right now. Can you help me understand?”

You are more than entitled to ask for reasoning and to express that this project is getting in the way of higher-priority items. Just make sure to do it carefully and without the toxicity and entitlement of deeming the work a waste of time.

6. ‘This project was a total failure’

There’s no way to avoid it: Sometimes, projects simply don’t work, and it always feels awful. It’s okay to feel bad when you put in tons of work and don’t reap any rewards. That’s just human. But even projects that don’t hit their goals aren’t failures, and writing it off entirely — and your team's work — sets a fatalist tone in the office that makes it impossible to maintain morale.

Instead, try: “What can we learn from this project?”

A failed project can give you tons of insight for the future. Consider a post-project meeting. (Please don’t call it a post-mortem. Why are we still doing this?!)

As a team, talk about where the project fell short, and work backward to look at the choices made without assigning individual blame. Don’t forget to highlight what went right.

A positive work environment takes all of us — from the CEO to the most junior employee. With attention to how we communicate and by dropping a few toxic phrases from our conversations, we can work together to make our workplaces healthy, collaborative, and even fun.