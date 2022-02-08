These Northern California residents need medical equipment, yet they wait amid supply-chain woes

The 2020 CARES Act amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to include requirements for manufacturers of certain devices to notify the FDA of a permanent discontinuance or interruption in the manufacture of the device during a declared public health emergency.

Peter Basco is practically confined to his apartment in Vacaville.

While he is disabled, he’s homebound in part because the supply chain issue has made it impossible for him to get the wheelchair he needs to be more mobile.

Basco is among millions of people in the United States struggling to obtain in-home medical equipment when they need it. For some it is matter of life and death, for others it affects their lifestyle, while for others it is more of a nuisance or inconvenience.

“I made an order in June for some walkers and still haven’t gotten them. It is pretty incredible,” Carlene Chavez of Piner’s Medical Supply in Napa said in January. She handles all the ordering for the company, which has been in business since 1946.

Basco ordered his chair there in December. Even Chavez doesn’t know when it will arrive.

The delivery delays are being blamed on manufacturers’ inability to get the parts they need to build the products and the disruption in the supply chain.

“Supply chain shortages and disruptions have evolved over the course of this pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic back in March of 2020 we were dealing strictly with global demand for PPE products and an equally significant reduction in the manufacturing output for those very same products,” explained Mike Schiller with the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHCRMM). “Fast forward to 2022 and we are now seeing raw material and product shortages in other business sectors that are directly or indirectly impacting the health care supply chain.

These shortages include semi-conductors, aluminum, resins, silicone, and energy. Labor shortages are impacting shipping ports and transportation sectors, and closer to home clinical and supply chain staffing challenges.”

Personal implications

“Basically I rely on a wheelchair to do everything, even going to doctor’s appointments,” Basco told the Business Journal. “Without a wheelchair, I’m pretty much bed bound. I do have a walker, but I’m limited how long I can stand and how long I can walk.”

The front wheel on his manual wheelchair failed, making it in operable. What has saved the Solano County resident is that last spring he was a given a power wheelchair. The problem is its size.

“It is too big to get into the bathroom or bedroom. I take the paratransit bus, but it is too big to get on the bus,” Basco said. The 51-year-old has been disabled since 2014 as a result of complications from lymphedema in his legs.

Fortunately, he is able to get most of what he needs delivered to his front door or family members bring him supplies. As for doctors, telemedicine is the answer.

When Piner’s told him his chair was back ordered he called around to see what another store would say. Same answer.

Because Basco has his hospital bed through the Napa company, which boasts of being Napa County’s No. 1 medical supplier, he stuck with them. The other bonus, he said, is Piner’s will assemble and deliver the wheelchair whenever it does arrive.

Stocking the shelves

Home medical supply is a diverse industry encompassing breathing apparatuses, which may include oxygen; tubing that needs to be changed regularly; mobility devices; incontinence aids; bathroom safety equipment; wound care; as well as masks and so much more.

Chavez said most customers at Piner’s are understanding of the delays. Still, the wait is unprecedented.

Specialty chairs used to take 14 days to build, now it’s closer to three months for her to see one delivered. A regular wheelchair would arrive in seven days; it, too, it taking three months. If scooters were in stock, it would be a three- to seven-day turnaround; now it’s 15 weeks.

Chavez is being told parts from China are the problem.

Jack’s Medical Supplies in San Anselmo is also having trouble stocking mobility devices—walkers, transport chairs, wheelchairs.

“We sell lift chairs. Those are almost a year out now. Usually they had the parts there to build and would send it in a couple months,” James Clendening, an employee at the Marin County store, said.

That store is having a problem with anything that is made overseas or has components that are not from the United States.

“A lot of our inventory, though it says made in the USA, a lot is assembled in the USA and they get their parts from overseas and such,” Clendening said.

Most medical supply stores contacted by the Business Journal said they are coping by reaching out to more vendors and making bigger orders in the hopes something arrives. Customers may not be able to get the brand they are accustomed to, but alternatives are usually an option.