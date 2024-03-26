This sustainability practice is gaining traction at Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma Valley

Flames licked the 6-foot tall mounds of old and severed vines at Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards early in the morning of March 19 at a demonstration of the environmental and soil health benefits of biochar.

Just 1% of Sonoma County vineyards dispose of vines through biochar production, according to the advocacy organization Napachar, but studies indicate it is an effective tool to reduce emissions, sequester carbon and improve soil quality for decades.

“Why we’re here today is because of climate-smart burning,” said Anna Brittain, executive director Napa Green, awinemaking sustainability organization. “These methods dramatically reduce pollution that a lot of neighbors complain about” during traditional burns.

As a form of carbon-storing charcoal, biochar represents an emergent sustainable solution being championed by organizations like Napa Green. But the agriculture practice has yet to gain momentum at Sonoma County vineyards that typically dispose of their wood waste through wood chippers or conservation burns.

Biochar has a 2,000-year-long history with Indigenous people in the Amazon who used it to increase the fertility in nutrient-poor soil found there, according to the ecology-focused nonprofit Permaculture Institute. Biochar remained a mystery to the Western world until a group of Cornell scientists led a field expedition to the Amazon in the late 1990s to investigate what locals called terra petra.

Gloria Ferrer began using biochar last year to rejuvenate its vineyards as part of its sustainability efforts. On March 19, about two dozen sustainability advocates and local grape farmers gathered on a foggy morning to watch a demonstration by Napachar founder Eric Mayer, Napa Green and representatives of the Clean Burn Company.

Creating terra preta

With a dinner plate-sized fire display next to him, Mayer explained how to create biochar using pyrolysis, a low-oxygen burning process that begins at the top and slowly burns toward the bottom of the fuel source.

“What's happening right there is the flame’s heating up the wood, shooting out volatile gases that are flammable and creating more flame,” Mayer said. “Soon, the wood loses all of its volatile gases and the flame moves on because there's nothing to claim anymore… The flames can eat up the oxygen and keep oxygen from getting to the charcoal.”

He grabbed the bowl containing the small fire and tossed it onto a nearby wood pile surrounded by a fire-tinged sheet metal cylinder. Then Mayer grabbed a propane torch and doused flames over the top of 6-foot tall wood pile.

Eric Carlson, the owner of Clean Burn Company, began using a similar method to create biochar using air curtain burners — which look like a shipping container without a top — in the aftermath of the 2017 Tubbs Fire. He said he used air curtain burners to dispose of 16,000 trees that died when the fire burned over his family’s property.

“It feeds oxygen into the bottom of the box, just like putting a leaf blower on your fireplace, it speeds up the burning process,” Carlson said.

Following that clean-up, Carlson realized air curtain burners could have a second-life removing dead vines at vineyards, and in turn replenishing soil for new vines.

About 2.5 acres worth of dead vines were burned this at Gloria Ferrer as part of the demonstration. Gloria Ferrer vineyard manager Brad Kurtz said the resulting biochar will be mixed with fertilizer and spread across hundreds of acres at the estate. While the impacts of that fertilizer will decline over three to four years, the remaining biochar will continue to support soil health for generations.

Burning for the environment

The benefits of the biochar go above and beyond soil health. Pyrolysis disposal can eliminate up to 90% of emissions from biomass waste compared to wood chipping or open burning — the most common disposal method at Sonoma County vineyards.

“We have three different studies in the pipeline that should show that this is much cleaner than open burning,” Mayer said about the open flame kiln. “It makes so much biochar, which just fundamentally does not send that carbon up into the atmosphere.”

Wood chipping still releases carbon through decomposition over time, Brittain said. And conservation burns send particulate matter into the air, which negatively impacts air quality. But in pyrolysis, gases like nitrogen and oxygen burn off, allowing the biochar left over to function as a carbon sink that can be stored safely in the ground.

Len Woolard, a Kenwood vineyard owner who attended the demonstration at Gloria Ferrer on Tuesday, was struck by the environmental benefits of biochar and pyrolysis wood disposal.

“Overall, long-term, this seems to be a better approach,” Woolard said. “This is actually more efficient than the other alternative, chipping your wood debris or green debris and then working it into the soil.”

But Woolard, as the owner of a 15-cre vineyard, also expressed hesitancy about smaller farms’ ability to take up the emerging disposal practice. These concerns are two of the biggest challenges for winemaking sustainability organizations: Convince farmers to change their wood disposal habits and make them invest in labor and infrastructure to support it.

Mayer hopes to change those attitudes with three studies investigating the environmental and agricultural benefits of biochar. Early indications show biochar may make grapes more resistant to heat waves, a fact not lost on farmers like Kurtz who are monitoring the impacts of climate change. What is certain, however, is Mayer’s belief in biochar’s future.

“Maybe we're at 1% penetration, but I doubt even that much. This is new and biochar has only been around about two years,” Mayer said. “This can scale out to be how all biomass in the field is dealt with really quickly, I believe.”

