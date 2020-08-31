Time off for charity is option for workers at Petaluma’s Arrow Benefits Group

Each of the employees at Arrow Benefits Group can contribute both monetarily and in paid time off to physically support the organization of their choice that needs help. The company will match the monetary contribution and gives the employee paid time off.

What three events or activities would you like to highlight as examples of ways your company or you have helped or continue to help make things better in the North Bay?

Volunteering Time Off (VTO)

Charitable matching program

Sponsor CPR and AED training free to the community"

How is helping others or working to solve community issues incorporated into company culture?

Our vision statement is "To make all our communities better." We believe that in our work we help clients navigated the complexities of the healthcare system, and in addition we offer programs like VTO and charitable matching.

What inspires your employees about the North Bay spirit of helping others?

Leadership and staff often go to events together. Often, we support the clients we serve.

How does your company's philanthropy work spill over into personal life?

Beyond VTO, employees and leadership often attend events on their own time to support causes they are passionate about and often learned about through their time at Arrow.

Describe why you do what you do in the community in six words.

Support the causes that inspire you.

Why are you inspired by helping others?

Stephen McNeil, principal: It gives meaning to the work that I do.

How has this group helped a cause?

McNeil: Learning CPR and how to use an AED has made me feel more equipped to handle a life-or-death situation involving a heart attack or cardiac arrest.