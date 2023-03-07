To reach different ages, wineries should try a different marketing approach

Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com.

Roughly 16 years ago, I stood in a boardroom in San Francisco, surrounded by a group of seasoned wine executives -- mostly 40-plus, white, cis-gendered men.

I was one of the few women in attendance. Not only that, had just been appointed as a project manager at a marketing agency in Healdsburg.

My agency pitched a campaign in which people would text a specific wine variety to a campaign number to get a suggested food pairing (a common idea now, but back then, it wasn't).

I vividly recall when the vice president of marketing for the premium division told our team that women in their late 20s — our target market for the wine — “do not text.”

Yes, this was just before the iPhone, but texting had been around for several years. However this VP was certain that young women did not communicate via text, so the campaign we suggested wouldn't work.

The VP was wrong, of course, about female millennials’ not texting. I knew we were correct, as I was literally the target market. A young professional in my 20s, I was on my second corporate job and had recently moved out on my own (without roommates) and was inviting friends over for dinner parties over wine. I was, and still am, an “elder” millennial.

The problem was that the older team of premium wine marketers didn't "get" the target demographic.

The lesson I took away from that meeting? If you don’t care to understand more about the audience you are trying to reach, you will miss the mark every time.

One thing understand, when it comes to marketing, the secret is not merely selling a product or service. It's about tapping into customer emotions.

Gucci offers luxury, Apple exudes innovation, and Sonoma County evokes a feeling of belonging (IMO). These "brands" have mastered the art of emotionally connecting with their customers because they took the time to understand them and tailor the experience accordingly.

And this matters when you are thinking about marketing to different generations. Especially younger generations.

I recently had the chance to speak with Gaynor Strachan Chun, head of strategic planning at Wine Glass Marketing in Napa, who reinforced this concept.

The secret to successful marketing lies not only in recognizing who your desired audience is, but also in comprehending why they care about what you are selling.

“You have to tap into the emotions of a particular demographic and create content that is relevant and engaging for them,” she said. “Connecting with different age demographics means understanding their values and what motivates them. People buy into brands first and then the product."

It's important to remember that different generations may have different preferences.

You cannot talk to millennials like you talked to their parents.

You cannot talk to millennials like you talked to their parents. This might be a part of the problem that the wine industry has had as a whole. Granted, there are plenty of brands—both large and small wineries—that are connecting with 30-somethings.

That being said, the wine industry has a long way to go.

Silicon Valley Bank’s latest "State of the Wine Industry Report" showed that consumers under 60 do not have the same appreciation for wine as those over 60.

Currently, the older demographic is the only growth segment in wine consumption

Other demographics are losing market share to spirits, beer, nonalcoholic beverages (like ones including cannabis), and hard seltzer.

During a panel discussion for the January webinar, Rob McMillan, executive vice president at the bank and author of the report, said, “In my view, the greatest issue of concern for the wine business today is the lack of engagement and participation in the wine category by younger consumers in their prime spending years."

Rob continued, “Whatever we are doing to promote brands to a younger consumer, I should argue we should stop right now because it’s not helping.”

Why do we think generations under 60 don’t drink as much wine as boomers did at their age?

The wine industry has always assumed that younger generations would naturally increase their consumption of wine as they grew older, but the truth is that it’s not happening. Wine used to be seen as a premium option, but now many alcoholic beverages, including beer, can also be seen as a status symbol.

Millennials and Gen Z are also more likely to be health-conscious and seek drinks that fit into their lifestyle, like hard seltzers, leading them further away from consuming wine.

Where wine used to be seen as a healthy alcohol, it has been replaced in the minds of consumers, thanks to marketing, by hard seltzers and other nonalcoholic drinks that tout better-for-you ingredients.