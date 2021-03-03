TOR Napa Valley winery names Richard Hall chief operating officer

Richard Hall has been hired as chief operating officer for TOR Napa Valley, the winery announced Tuesday

Hall served for 14 years as CFO for Lede Family Wines, also in the Napa Valley. Previous to that, he was director of Finance for Leslie Rudd Investment Company, director of Finance for Synarc, Inc. and director of Finance for the Managed Health Network.

In his new role, the winery stated that Hall will oversee all non-winemaking aspects of TOR’s business, including operations, finance, marketing and DTC and wholesale sales.

“Rich has a clear focus of what it takes to put quality in the bottle,” stated winery owner Tor Kenward. “Over the last two decades he has built a reputation as a strong go-to community and business leader. He’s the perfect fit to helm TOR as our new COO.”