Total Wine & More opens Santa Rosa store, its 1st in North Bay

One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. has opened its first North Bay location.

The 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705B Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa opened Oct. 19, according to the store’s Facebook post.

“Santa Rosa has been a target market since we entered the Bay Area in 2016 due to its affluence and population density,” spokesperson Edward Cooper told the Business Journal in an email. “The store is our first in the North Bay, which boasts a vibrant community of knowledgeable wine, spirits and beer consumers looking for that which they deserve: outstanding customer service, amazing selection, and the best prices.”

The Santa Rosa store employs about 50, three-quarters of whom under company policy are work full time, Cooper said. Grace Millado is the store manager.

The building permit for the store interior improvements was submitted to the city in April 2022, according to city records.

Founded in 1991, the Bethesda, Maryland-based retailer focuses on wine, beer, spirits and related accessories. The chain has 246 locations in 27 states, including 35 in California. The closest one to the North Bay up to this point was in Walnut Creek.

