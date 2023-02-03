Total Wine & More plans Santa Rosa store

One of the largest chains of independent wine, beer and spirits stores in the U.S. is planning to open its first North Bay location.

An application for tenant improvements was submitted to Santa Rosa for a 22,430-square-foot Total Wine & More store at 2705/2725 Santa Rosa Ave. in south Santa Rosa in April 2022, and in January of this year the application moved to the review phase, according to city records.

Total Wine didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1991, the Bethesda, Maryland-based retailer focuses on wine, beer, spirits and related accessories. The chain has 246 locations in 27 states, including 35 in California. The closest one to the North Bay currently is in Walnut Creek.

The proposed Total Wine location is part of a two-pronged project that would also bring a gym to the 38,000-square-foot building. After picking up the former Toys R Us store in October 2020, the buyer, also the owner of an existing Petaluma franchise for Planet Fitness, planned to put a 20,000-square-foot Planet Fitness gym in the Santa Rosa property and was looking for a tenant to make up the balance, the Business Journal reported at the time.

That was 25 months ago, and the opening date is still uncertain for the gym and store.

Scott Landgraf, a SRS Real Estate Partners agent who represented the building buyer, declined to confirm that Total Wine was taking up the balance of the space but did say that the tenant-improvement permits for the gym and the rest of the space have been delayed for several months until Pacific Gas & Electric can supply power to the building.

The gym was originally set to open by the end of last year, Landgraf said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.