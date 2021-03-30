Touro Vallejo osteopath grads land residencies; SolarCraft installs Santa Rosa arrays; Marin school project wraps

Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine’s class of 2021 celebrated a national residency match, with students being matched to 18 different medical specialties ranging from family medicine to pediatrics, emergency medicine, psychiatry medical genetics, dermatology, internal medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Two out of every three students graduating will enter primary care foundation residencies, the highest percentage in school history. Graduates matched from Washington to Florida and San Diego to New Hampshire, but nearly 60% will stay in California, also a record for the college, the Vallejo college stated.

—

SolarCraft recently completed the installation of three solar electric systems at Oakmont Village Association in Santa Rosa.

SolarCraft engineered and installed three separate solar power systems powering OVA’s three spacious recreation centers: Central Activity Center, West Recreation Center and East Recreation Center. The solar panels are mounted on custom-engineered solar carport canopies that provides shade to member and visitor vehicles, the North Bay firm stated.

The solar system is financed with a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from Tritec Americas, the firm stated.

—

Alten Construction recently wrapped up renovation work to the St. Anselm Hall on the campus of Marin Catholic High School, an Archdiocesan, Catholic, co-ed college prep high school in Kentfield.

St. Anselm Hall was originally designed as a convent to house the sisters who taught at the school in the 1950s, but most recently, those rooms were turned into storage and office space. The school’s recent growth spurred the restoration and St. Anselm Hall’s complete revamp.

Alten Construction demolished the existing interior of the 17,733-square-foot, two-story building, reconfigured the structure with new spaces and classrooms and turned them over for student and staff occupancy in October 2020. St. Anselm Hall now consists of a new Counseling Center, Campus Ministry Center.

The commercial construction team also remodeled some existing classrooms and Poetz Theater. Other repairs included new exterior plaster and roof, a structural reboot, new lighting, plumbing, a new HVAC system and site work, overall code compliance and general building infrastructure improvements, fire sprinklers throughout St. Anselm Hall, reroofing, repainting and American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility enhancements, among others.

The project cost was not disclosed.

The commercial construction firm is also affiliated with the Construction Employers’ Association, Marin Builders Association and the North Coast Builders Exchange.

—

Jarvis Communications has been selected as the public relations agency for Carneros-based Bouchaine Vineyards.

Bouchaine was founded in 1981 by Gerret and Tatiana Copeland and is today one of the leading producers of sustainably farmed Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in the Carneros AVA.