Travis Credit Union adds branch in Antioch

Travis Credit Union announced Tuesday the opening of a new branch in Antioch, with the city declaring at a ribbon cutting it was “Travis Credit Union Day” for the Vacaville-based financial institution.

The branch, located at 3500 Hillcrest Ave., represents a significant milestone for the credit union as the first time one has opened in several years.

The credit union moved swapped one Antioch location for the new one, choosing to own the land on the footprint of the Hillcrest location.

Amenities include a drive-thru ATM and community room for financial education workshops, with topics such as setting up a first-time homeowner loans and retirement planning strategies.

Additionally, local nonprofit partners may reserve the community room as a meeting space.

“We have been a part of Antioch for 20 years, and this new branch reinforces our commitment to the city, its local businesses and residents,” said Dena Rothmann, managing vice president in Retail & Branch Banking.

With that, Travis Credit Union plans to make a $10,000 donation to Opportunity Junction, a Bay Area nonprofit helping Contra Costa County job seekers develop skills.

Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, Travis Credit Union manages 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets.

It operates 23 branches in many Northern California counties. They include Solano, Napa, Contra Costa, Yolo and Merced.