Uber CEO says service may shut down for months in California

Two days after a San Francisco judge ruled that Uber and Lyft must classify their drivers as employees and not contractors, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated that the ride-sharing service might shut down in California for months.

"If the court doesn't reconsider, then in California, it's hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," Khosrowshahi told MSNBC Wednesday.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court. It alleged that Uber and Lyft violated AB5, which mandates that gig workers be classified as full employees in order to receive benefits. Uber and Lyft plan to appeal the judge's ruling, and have another route of overturning the decision when the state's voters will be faced with Proposition 22, a ballot initiative that exempts app-based drivers from AB5.

Beccera was unmoved by Uber's threat, telling CNBC, "Any business model that relies on short-changing workers in order to make it probably shouldn't be anywhere, whether California or otherwise."

Khosrowshahi recently wrote an op-ed in The New York Times advocating for a "third way" of employment where gig companies pay into a "benefits fund" that workers would have access to. He stated the plan would "give workers cash that they can use for the benefits they want, like health insurance or paid time off. Independent workers in any state that passes this law could take money out for every hour of work they put in."

