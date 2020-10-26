Uber, Lyft among businesses pushing for California’s Prop. 22 exemptions for gig workers

Uber and Lyft are at the forefront of Proposition 22, a statewide ballot measure that would exempt those and other app-based transportation companies from having to reclassify their drivers from independent contractors to employees. Restaurant home-delivery companies like DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates also are backing the measure.

As of press time, spending on Proposition 22 has reached a total of $205 million — $189 million from the transportation companies and $16 million from opposing labor groups — the most funds a ballot initiative campaign in California has ever received, according to Ballotpedia.

If Proposition 22 passes, the transportation companies would not have to reclassify their drivers as employees and provide them with paid sick leave, health insurance, unemployment insurance, and other benefits and protections, as they do with staff employees.

Instead, under the proposition, the companies would be required to provide new benefits for the contracted drivers, such as an earnings guarantee of at least $21 per hour, health care benefits at 15 hours per week, and insurance for on-the-job injuries.

At the heart of the ballot initiative is Assembly Bill 5 — sometimes known as the “gig worker law” — signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2019. The law took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and broadly impacts independent workers such as freelance writers, photographers, independent hair stylists and more.

If passed, Proposition 22 would override AB 5, but only for the app-based transportation companies. The issue has provoked court battles over the last year.

Labor unions oppose Proposition 22, arguing if the measure passes, the transportation companies would do more harm beyond denying their drivers the benefits that their outright employees enjoy. Opponents also claim that 78% of delivery drivers are from communities of color and need the benefits and protections.

Neither side is arguing against flexibility for the drivers; the drivers themselves are split on the measure, though it’s weighted more in favor of remaining independent contractors.

David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University, said the campaign’s lopsidedness in spending indicates the measure will pass, but also tells a bigger story.

“The (companies) are throwing the kitchen sink at this,” McCuan said. “Why isn't big labor throwing the kitchen sink at it?”

Because labor groups have another path if Proposition 22 passes, he said.

“We’ve got this pandemic and the nature of work is changing, and a lot is happening,” said McCuan, who has studied ballot measures for more than two decades. “Do you fight it at the ballot box, or do you challenge its constitutionality in court? The smart money is fighting it in court.”

The “Yes on 22” coalition has more than 120 supporters from business, public safety, community, veterans and seniors’ organizations, and drivers, according to its website.

“No on Prop 22” is sponsored by labor organizations, with committee major funding from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union CLC, and Service Employees International Union, as stated on its website.

If Proposition 22 passes, the fiscal impact would amount to a minor increase in state income taxes, paid by ride-share and delivery company drivers and investors, as stated in California’s official voter information guide.