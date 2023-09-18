UC Davis wine grape researchers get $1.2 million for smoke-exposure studies

University of California, Davis, received $1.2 million in federal money to continue its research into the impact of wildfire smoke on wine grapes.

UC Davis is one of a handful of West Coast research centers that, along with academic teams in Australia, have been leading the growing understanding of how and when smoke becomes a threat to the marketability of fruit on the vine. Amid a string of harvest-time North Coast blazes in the past several years, among the most destructive was in 2020 when an estimated $600 million in grapes were written off as damaged or suspect.

Leading the smoke research team at UC Davis is Anita Oberholster, Ph.D. Her team at the Department of Viticulture and Enology is exploring these areas:

Develop robust and standardized methodologies to determine smoke exposure impact.

Establish a comprehensive and reliable database of background levels (a baseline) of smoke taint compounds occurring naturally in wine grapes.

Determine odor threshold levels in different wine matrixes, such as common combinations of grape varieties and winemaking styles.

Determine mitigation actions in both the vineyard and winery to minimize economic impact.

The new money, which Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced Aug. 30, came from an appropriations bill this year. The funding is aimed to purchase two key pieces of equipment: a gas chromatography triple quadrupole mass spectrometer (GC-MS/MS) and an ultra high-pressure liquid chromatography time-of-flight mass spectrometer (UPLC-QTOF-MS). The devices are support undergraduate and graduate training and curriculum development.

“Smoke from wildfires is a consistent threat to our communities, and we are just beginning to understand how it is impacting agricultural products,” Thompson said in the news release from his office. “I worked to secure this funding for researchers at UC Davis to investigate how smoke exposure changes the composition of winegrapes and other products. UC Davis is a world-class research institution, and this funding will help them further advance their research and help our agriculture community better respond to natural disasters like wildfires.”