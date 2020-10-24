Novato’s Ultragenyx teams up with New England’s Solid Biosciences to fight muscular dystrophy

On the day before the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon returns to television after a five-year hiatus, a Marin County biopharmaceutical company announced Friday a critical collaboration with a New England life sciences firm to wage its own attack on the insidious disease.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, based in Novato, will team up with Solid Biosciences of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to develop and bring to market gene therapies to combat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of nine forms of the disease that targets young boys.

Muscular dystrophy is a muscular disease caused by mutations in a person’s genes. Over time, muscle weakness decreases mobility, making everyday tasks difficult. There is no known cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Treatment aims to control symptoms to improve the quality of life. Steroid drugs can slow the loss of muscle strength, according to medlineplus.gov.

Ultragenyx’s He La cell-line manufacturing platform will combine with Solid Biosciences microdystrophin construct to produce gene therapy. Think of the strategic partnership of sorts as the former providing the vehicle in terms of producing a drug that is effective and affordable, and the latter offers the engine.

“We think this fits well as a marriage of technology and manufacturing in helping us develop a superior product,” Ultragenyx Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Mardi Dier told the Business Journal.

The terms of the collaboration involve an initial $40 million investment by Ultragenyx to Solid Biosciences and up to $255 million in cumulative payments upon the Cambridge company meeting milestones, along with tiered royalties for product releases.

Ultragenyx estimates a new gene therapy is at least a year out from entering its clinic and over five years from release.

“It takes years to come up with these gene therapies in the (Federal Drug Administration’s) process. The side effects are a safety issue when we’re altering a biological path in the body,” Dier explained.

Still, Dier insists her company excels in the arena given its capability to manufacture drugs and guide them through the testing and approval process.

Pricing at this point represents an unknown once the end product is released.

“Gene therapy can be effective but also cost prohibitive, but if we have a great compound delivered, it will be received around the world,” Dier said.

In business for a decade, Ultragenyx bringing products to market that treat serious rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. The biotech company has grown to 800 employees working over three continents in North- and South America as well as Europe.

Ultragenyx currently has three AAV gene therapies in clinical development, one involving Bayer with the intent to treat Hemophilia A, which is a medical condition in which the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced.

“This is one in a series of deals the company has done,” Dier said.

This latest collaboration with Solid Biosciences comes coincidentally right before the announcement of the public company’s third quarterly earnings report. Its second quarter ending June 30 showed a net income of $25.3 million, in contrast to a net loss of $99.2 million in 2019.

The 2020 growth highlighted by $61.7 million in total revenue comes at a consequential time for the advancement of treatment into these rare diseases.

“We believe we can leverage our mutual strengths to develop a high quality AAV-based treatment alternative for Duchenne (muscular dystrophy),” said Ultragenyx founder and CEO Emil D. Kakkis. At one point, he worked at BioMarin based in San Rafael.

The commitment and track record may represent music to the ears of Iian Ganot, co-founder, president and CEO of Solid Biosciences, whose personal journey has led to his life’s hard-fought work.

Ganot was unavailable for comment for the Business Journal but provided a statement.

“We believe (Ultragenyx) is the partner of choice for exploring new gene therapy opportunities for patients with Duchenne,” Ganot said.

The agreement also drew applause from the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“This is great news. It solves a lot of the challenges Solid (Biosciences) has had in its gene therapy approach,” said MDA chief research officer, Dr. Sharon Hesterlee. “It puts (the Cambridge company) back in the game. ”

Much progress has been made to fight the disease, which is often picked up by a teacher who notices the boy fails to jump and be active like other children at about age 5.

By ages 11 to 14, the adolescent boys most commonly need a wheelchair. The disease is caused by a genetic mutation and becomes fatal when the diaphragm muscle breaks down, leading to cardiac arrest or respiratory failure. It occurs in one in 3,500 to 5,000 males born worldwide, according to Sarepta Therapeutics, one in two other biotech companies along with Pfizer researching the rare disease.

“Gene therapy might be the game changer here,” Hesterlee said.

In the meantime, Hesterlee’s organization will stage the storied MDA Telethon Saturday streaming live at 5 p.m. on Pluto TV, YouTube and the MDA’s Facebook page.

The funding raised from the benefit hosted by comic Kevin Hart supports 150 MDA Care Centers and benefits research efforts to develop treatments and cures.