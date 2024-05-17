Unemployment rates in April dropped throughout the North Bay area, while California’s rate of 5.3% remain unchanged for the third consecutive month, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate of 3.4% was the lowest in the six-county region, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Sonoma and Napa counties both posted an unemployment rate in April of 3.8%, followed by Solano County at 4.9%. The unemployment rate last month in Mendocino and Lake counties was 5% and 6%, respectively, according to the EDD.

Statewide, jobs in the private education and health services sector posted the largest month-over-month gains, followed by the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

Construction jobs dropped slightly, according to the EDD, because of “lingering stormy weather conditions affecting construction projects across the state.”

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 3.4% in April, down from a revised 3.7% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2023 was 2.7%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There was no decline in jobs in the other sectors.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.8% in April, down from a revised 4.2% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2023 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Napa County

The jobless rate in Napa County was 3.8% in April, down from a revised 4.2% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2023 was 3.1%.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; private education and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County 4.9% in April, down from a revised 5.3% in March. In April 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.1%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in private education and health services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s jobless rate in April was 5%, down from a revised 5.7% in March. In April 2023, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.3%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; and state and local government.

Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; financial activities; private education and health services; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.

Lake County

The jobless rate in Lake County was 6% in April, down from a revised 6.7% in March. The rate in April 2023 was 5.1%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities; retail; private education and health services; and local government.