Unemployment or recession fears aren’t stopping workers from making career moves

For more than a year now, workers have been told to strap in for a recession that could zap their historic career opportunities, harm their unprecedented amount of bargaining power and injure their job security.

That downturn has yet to arrive. Now, workers may be learning to live with the uncertainty.

One in 3 (or 33%) employed Americans are worried about their job security, according to Bankrate’s job seeker survey released in April. But a new analysis shows they’re also the ones most likely to make career moves.

Nearly 9 in 10 workers who are worried about their job security (or 88%) say they will likely take at least one career action in the next 12 months, which includes quitting a job, asking for a raise, relocating for a job, negotiating for more flexibility and searching for a new position, the survey found. About two-thirds (or 67%) of those with no job security worries said the same.

Illustrating the divide even more, 21% of workers who are worried about their job security say they’re likely to take all of those actions, more than five times higher than workers who are not worried (at 4%), the survey found.

It’s not what you’d expect from an economy on shaky ground.

Job openings have dropped 16% since the Federal Reserve started raising rates to slow the economy, Labor Department data shows, while job cuts in April were nearly three times higher than a year ago, according to data from Challenger, Gray and Christmas. The share of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs has also dropped rapidly to near pre-pandemic levels after soaring to record highs in early 2022. Employed workers’ confidence that they’ll be able to find a new job is beginning to slip, too, Indeed data shows.

Highlighting the slowdown, one of the nation’s top economists — ADP’s Nela Richardson — is predicting “The Big Quit” of 2022 will evolve into “The Big Stay” in 2023.

But economists say worried workers’ willingness to stay on the prowl for better opportunities is a side effect of a job market that’s remained more resilient than anyone ever expected. Never knowing when the “last call” to job hop or negotiate may officially arrive, workers are fighting through recession fears and taking action.

Which came first: The job security worries or the career action?

Worried workers aren’t just planning to take career action. Many of them already have.

Of the Americans who are worried about the security of their jobs, about 1 in 4 got a new job (at 27%), asked for more flexibility (at 25%) and requested a raise (at 24%) in the past year, Bankrate’s poll found. Another 16% quit a job.

Across the board, they were more likely to take career action in the past than those who reported having no worries about their job security. Nearly 1 in 5 secure workers got a new job (at 19%), asked for a raise (at 18%) and inquired about more work flexibility (at 17%). Just 7% reported quitting a job.

Past experiences could also be what’s causing the anxiety. Nearly 14% of worried workers were laid off in the past 12 months, versus 3% of those who aren’t feeling worried about their positions, Bankrate’s poll found.

Yet, those laid off workers are still speaking up in the workplace. Bankrate’s survey finds they were more likely than those who didn’t face a lay off to ask for a raise or more flexibility over the past 12 months. Another 12% of laid off workers said they relocated for a job, versus 5% of those who didn’t face job loss.

“Can you have a recession without having a downturn in the labor market? That’s at the heart of this,” says Cory Stahle, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “By and large, the labor market is still good, and workers still have a lot of bargaining power. It’s an element of workers saying, ‘Hey, I can use the bargaining power I still have right now to go out and advocate for those things.’”

This worker didn’t let a layoff stop her from relocating for work and beginning a new job

Sarah Woodard, 35, was laid off from her tech job on Jan. 10. Seven applications and four months later, she was uprooting from her home of 13 years in New York City for a new opportunity in Los Angeles.

“I didn’t necessarily want to move, but knowing that the job market was hard, it did allow me to be very open to the idea of relocating,” she says.

The role ended up being a step up in her career, Woodard says, but the process wasn’t without tribulations. Her main worries were whether she’d have to take a step back or accept a lower compensation, especially after working hard to negotiate throughout her career.

“It just hurt so much because it wasn’t my choice,” she says of her layoff. “Every day, I was doing all of the job searching and was totally optimistic and knew it was going to work out, and by 5 p.m, I would sit on the couch and be exhausted and have a little cry.”