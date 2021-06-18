Unemployment rates in May drop across the North Bay, all lower than California

Unemployment rates in May dropped from the month before across the North Bay’s six-county region, all besting California’s unemployment rate of 7.9%, according to state figures released Friday.

Marin County’s unemployment rate in May was 4.3%, the lowest figure among its five regional neighbors. Sonoma County followed at 5.3% unemployment. Napa County reported 5.5% unemployment, lower than the 5.9% rate in Mendocino County. Lake County’s unemployment rate last month was 6.9%, while Solano County experienced the highest unemployment rate in the North Bay at 7.2%, according to the state Employment Development Department.

California’s 7.9% unemployment rate in May was nearly half of the 16% peak rate in April 2020 as the pandemic response was continuing to put the brakes on the economy, but still 3.6% higher than the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 4.3% in February 2020, according to the EDD.

Statewide in May, the leisure and hospitality sector gained the most jobs from April 2021, while the construction industry recorded the biggest reduction, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.3% in May, down from a revised 4.6% in April. Last year in May, the county’s unemployment rate was 11%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 5.3% in May, down from a revised 5.7% in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2020 was 13.4%.

Jobs were added in construction; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; and professional and business services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.5% in May, down from a revised 6.2% in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2020 was 15.2%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in May was 5.9%, down from a revised 6.5% in April. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 13.6%.

Jobs were added in mining, logging and construction; government; leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; and professional and business services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in May was 6.9%, down from a revised 7.5% in April. Last year in May, the unemployment rate in the county was 14.2%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; wholesale and retail trades; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 7.2% in May, down from a revised 7.5% in April. Last year in May, the county’s unemployment rate was 14.5%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in construction; and professional and business services.