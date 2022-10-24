US economy likely grew a lot last quarter. Most people didn’t notice

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy is expected to have grown robustly in a sharp rebound from the first half of the year, but most Americans are unlikely to notice anything about the turnaround.

Persistent inflation continues to weigh heavily on both economic growth and household budgets, and has become a key flash point ahead of the midterm elections. A strong reading on the next gross domestic product report, scheduled to be released Thursday, would be welcome news for Democrats, who have been struggling to convince voters they have a plan to contain rising prices and put the economy on more stable footing.

Although the newest numbers are likely to look like improvements on paper, economists say they don't reflect major changes in the economy, which could be headed for a recession in the next year.

"This is going to look better than the previous two GDP reports, but conditions on the ground haven't changed very much," said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and a former director of the Congressional Budget Office. "Inflation is still taking a toll. Concerns about the Fed's tightening remain. Things are not substantively different."

GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, is expected to have risen roughly 2.9% between July and September, according to a tracker from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. That's in line with some of the stronger pre-pandemic years of economic growth.

It comes after six months of contraction, with the U.S. economy shrinking by 1.6%, then 0.6% in the first two quarters of the year. That first-half slump raised fears that the country was already in the throes of a downturn, though recessions aren't typical when unemployment is near record lows. The official determination is made by a panel of experts, and economists generally agree that the U.S. economy has staved off a recession — at least this year.

America's return to growth stands in sharp contrast to other major economies, including Europe and the United Kingdom, which are either already in recession or almost certainly headed for one. China's "zero-covid" policy has also become a drag on its economic growth, after long being one of the leading engines. (China has recently delayed releasing GDP data, obscuring its economic situation.)

The latest U.S. GDP figures are likely to be propped up by a narrowing trade gap, since the United States is importing fewer goods as a result of slowing demand. Plus, retailers' inventory levels are expected to show stronger growth, as pandemic-era supply chain snags get ironed out. Neither of those factors have much bearing on Americans' day-to-day life.

Economic uncertainty is one the biggest issues in the Nov. 8 midterms, where gun control, abortion rights and immigration also loom large. And the stakes are high: Democrats are within six seats of losing control of both the House and the Senate.

"Do not be fooled by a rebound in GDP," Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities America and former Trump White House economic adviser, wrote in a recent note to clients. "Is the economy out of the woods? No. The economy frequently generates healthy gains in real GDP around the onset of recession. Indeed, this has happened in four out of the last six downturns."

A growing chorus of economists say a 2023 recession is all but inevitable, as the Federal Reserve continues to aggressively raise interest rates in hopes of slowing the economy enough to control inflation. There are also rising fears that turmoil abroad, in Europe and Asia, could seep into the U.S. economy.

But for now, the economy remains strong by many measures. Unemployment, at 3.5%, is near historic lows and many Americans are getting pay raises. Business investment and consumer spending remain strong, even as households and business owners say they feel pessimistic about their finances and the direction of the economy.

The White House pointed to strong jobs growth and steady consumer spending — which makes up nearly 70% of GDP — as promising signs that the economy remains robust.

"If you're trying to understand strong growth in the U.S. economy, obviously the job market is a critical contributor," said Jared Bernstein, a member of the president's Council of Economic Advisers. "Most people get their income through the job market — it's about paychecks, not stock portfolios — so if people are working and getting ahead, that's going to be an important contribution to the economy."

Economists are keeping a close watch on one key measure that strips out factors like trade and retailers' inventory levels. That metric, final sales to private domestic purchasers, offers a clearer look at U.S. demand and has increased every quarter since the beginning of the pandemic. However, growth rates have begun tapering off this year, suggesting that economic gains are slowing, even while GDP ticks up.