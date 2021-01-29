US economy to regain peak before coronavirus by late 2021, says UCLA Anderson Forecast

The UCLA Anderson Forecast’s quarterly outlook, released Dec. 9, offers hope for a robust recovery from the current recession based on the assumption that mass coronavirus vaccinations can pave way for workers who have been sidelined can return to work.

After gross domestic product growth rates below 1% in the fourth quarter of last year and first quarter of this one, GDP is set for “robust” 6% growth in the second quarter then 3% well into the rest of 2021, the report predicts.

“We expect the economy will reach its previous peak by the end of 2021,” Senior Economist Leo Feler said.

Inflation is expected to range between 2.1% and 2.2%, while unemployment nationally should remain above 5% this year, declining to 4% by 2023.

Jerry Nickelburg, director and senior economist for the forecast, told the Business Journal that this positive outlook does not reflect the economic misery so many are experiencing. He pointed to federal data that 20.5 million Americans are getting some type of unemployment benefit. Nearly 9% of U.S. residents live in households behind on their rent or mortgage payments, 12% live in households where there is not enough food to eat, and 34% live in households where it has been difficult to pay for basic expenses.

“The key issue now is how we will make it through to an exuberant spring,” Nickelburg said. “These next few months will be dire with rising COVID-19 cases, ongoing social distancing and the expiration of social assistance programs. Additional timely fiscal relief (such as the proposed $1.9 trillion. Biden Administration next round stimulus package) would prevent unnecessary hardship and allow the economy to maintain the structural relationships that will help us recover more quickly once vaccines become widely available.”

California’s recovery

In a separate report, Nickelsburg and economist Leila Bengali said that California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is similar to historical nonpharmaceutical interventions such as mask mandates and closures or restrictions of public gatherings, namely during the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak.

“We expect these policies to continue as significant traveling by Americans during the holiday season presaged further increases in COVID cases,” the report said. “We also know of at least three additional vaccines are in latter stages of testing and approval. Does this mean that we will be out of the woods soon? The answer is maybe. We also assume that a large number of people will have received one of the vaccines by summer, ushering in the beginning of a return to normalcy.”

They predicted the California unemployment rate to be 6.9% in 2021, 5.2% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023. They also predicted total employment growth rates of 6.1% in 2021, 3.4% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023 and non-farm payroll job growth of 3.6%, 3.8% and 2.5% for the same three years.