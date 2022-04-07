Subscribe

US jobless claims fell last week to match lowest since 1968; California claims tick up but near pandemic low

OLIVIA ROCKEMAN
BLOOMBERG
April 7, 2022, 9:42AM
Updated 4 hours ago

California unemployment

New claims

April 2: 44,091 (+1,780)

March 26: 42,311

Pre-pandemic (March 7, 2020): 43,877

Continued claims (receiving benefits)

March 26: 396,202 (+8,398)

March 19: 387,804

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than forecast, showing that employers are retaining workers in an increasingly tight labor market.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 5,000 to 166,000 in the week ended April 2, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The level matched the lowest in 54 years. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 200,000 initial applications. The government’s report included annual revisions dating back to 2017.

Continuing claims for state benefits rose marginally to 1.52 million in the week ended March 26.

The drop in first-time applications is yet another sign of positive momentum in the labor market. Weekly unemployment claims have been falling for most of the year alongside declining COVID-19 cases and solid consumer demand that’s supporting business growth, including hiring.

A separate report last week showed that the U.S. added close to half a million jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected, further highlighting labor market strength.

On an unadjusted basis, initial claims decreased to 193,137 last week.

Texas, Michigan and New Jersey were states registering the biggest declines in unadjusted claims.

California unemployment

New claims

April 2: 44,091 (+1,780)

March 26: 42,311

Pre-pandemic (March 7, 2020): 43,877

Continued claims (receiving benefits)

March 26: 396,202 (+8,398)

March 19: 387,804

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette