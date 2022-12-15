US jobless claims unexpectedly drop to lowest since September

Note: Not seasonally adjusted. Sources: U.S. Department of Labor and California Employment Development Department. Compiled by North Bay Business Journal.

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest since September, in another sign of resiliency in the labor market amid a weakening economy.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 20,000 to 211,000 in the week ended Dec. 10, down 8.6% from Dec. 3, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 232,000 advance.

Continuing claims, which include people who have already received unemployment benefits for a week or more, were little changed at 1.67 million in the week ended Dec. 3, in line with expectations.

The data can be choppy from week to week, especially around holidays. The four-week moving average, which smooths out some of the volatility around Thanksgiving, fell by 3,000 to about 227,000.